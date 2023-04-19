Elections in Türkiye: Kilicdaroglu targets the manufacturer of Bayraktar TB2

Turkey’s opposition presidential candidate has angered the company behind Turkey’s notorious Bayraktar TB2 armed drones by saying the country’s booming defense industry must be largely controlled by the state and that the private sector should not be allowed to produce weapons on its own.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu said the privatization of the defense industry was “a big risk” at an election campaign event on Sunday where he took questions from students.

If you only give it to the private sector, let’s say “our friend is building an unmanned aircraft”. If you only give it to the private sector, it’s a big risk for Turkey, he said. said.

For what? They might sell it to the Americans tomorrow. Or give it to the Qataris like we gave the Tank Pallet Factory to the Qataris. Impossible. In all democracies and authoritarian regimes around the world, the defense industry must walk alongside the state.

Kilicdaroglu acknowledged that the local defense industry had made significant progress and said he would continue to support investment in the sector.

The geography where Turkey is located is in a very critical geopolitical place. Right next to us is the Middle East. The Middle East is a bloodbath, he said.

Turkey must be strong in the region. The strength also depends on the strength of your defense industry.

Turkey goes to the polls in presidential and legislative elections on May 14.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is waging an election campaign based in part on defense industry products such as the light aircraft carrier TCG Anadolu (dubbed the world’s first drone carrier) and locally designed planes.

Kilicdaroglus’ statements have not gone down well with private Turkish drone tycoon Baykar, whose chairman of the board is Selcuk Bayraktar, Erdogan’s son-in-law.

Baykar has made a name for itself around the world in recent years with its combat-proven armed drones, including the Bayraktar TB2.

It achieved $1.2 billion in exports, including to NATO countries. The company is currently developing an unmanned fighter aircraft called Kizilelma.

Haluk Bayraktar, the managing director of Baykar, reacted negatively to the suggestion to sell and leave Turkey, insistent it would never happen.

It is very unfortunate to accuse the company of such a thing when it is not in question, he said in an interview with CNNTurk on Monday.

No defense industry company in Türkiye was alone. You cannot file without declaring it to the state. We export to 29 different countries obtaining permission from state authorities.

“Are we going to leave this country? We do not sell our business to anyone.

This is not the first time that Baykar has found himself in conflict with the Kilicdaroglus Republican Peoples Party (CHP).

Selçuk Bayraktar last year said that a change of government could block ongoing Baykar projects.

“There is a serious risk of failure if the current political power linked to these projects loosens, he said. The slightest change or action undertaken with different motivations is enough to destroy these projects.”

In response, Kilicdaroglu makes a gesture while visiting a Teknofest event organized by Baykar, where the achievements of Ankara’s defense industry were showcased.

Bayraktar welcomed the visit and said it made the company happier, although he said other CHP officials continued to target the company.

After his appearance at Teknofest, Kilicdaroglu said Turkey has made good investments in technology, especially in the defense industry.

We all need to support these investments, it’s as simple as that, he said.