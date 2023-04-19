Donald Trump NFT ‘Trading Cards’ Returns for Second Round





Former POTUS Donald Trump took to Instagram after more than two years to announce the second round of Trump NFT Trading Cards.

Like the previous collection, Trump’s second set of “digital trading cards” sold out quickly.

Donald Trump back with ‘Series 2’ NFTs

Trump’s last Instagram post was in January 2021. But he made four posts regarding the second round of NFTs in the previous 24 hours. He said the “great success” of early digital trading NFTs is the reason for the second series.

Former US President Donald Trump promotes Trump’s NFTs on Instagram

The Trump Cards website clarifies, “Each Series 2 digital Trump trading card has a unique pre-assigned rarity. Some will be unique (the only one in the world), while others will be limited.

The website says that no Trump digital trading card will contain more than ten copies.

Trump is shown holding the Liberty or State House Bell on the second series poster. He also sports a superhero costume in this round. A dinner with the 45th president is offered to each customer with 47 cards.

According to a sales update from Trump, his “digital trading cards SOLD OUT, in RECORD TIME, about $4.6 million.”

Its initial batch sale brought in well over $4 million. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has earned between $100,000 and $1 million from NFTs, according to a filing dated April 14 that BeInCrypto previously cited.

Gen 1 Trump NFT Prices Drop

Even though the former president’s NFT business was profitable, criticism also came harshly. In a conversation with The Wall Street Journal, GOP strategist Mike DuHaime described the former president’s new venture as embarrassing.

Meanwhile, just like his first collection, each of the Trump Digital Trading Cards NFTs were priced at $99. In the Instagram post, Trump said:

“I could have raised the price MUCH HIGHER, and I think it would still have sold well, with a lot more money for me, but I didn’t choose to do that. I WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY CREDIT ‘NICE GUY’?

But, the introduction of Series 2 reduced the value of the first collection. According to NFT Price Floor, the floor price for digital Trump trading cards has decreased by 60.37% in the past 24 hours.

The floor price for Trump digital trading cards currently stands at 0.17 ETH. Over the past day, the trading volume reached 176.62 ETH with 1,180 sales.

Prior to his criminal prosecution and arrest last month, Trump’s NFT trading cards had risen significantly before the trend reversal.

The first series was released on the Polygon channel last December.

