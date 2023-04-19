Now total fascism prevails: Imran Khan reacts to cases, kidnapping of his party workers





Imran Khan says he has over 145 FIRs against him; a circus of FIR while its Bani Gala keeper, Zaman Park cook, social media Mashwani, Waqas and its security manager Ghumman – all kidnapped and tortured trying to update their software.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-April 19, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has reacted to the kidnapping and cases of his party leaders and workers, saying that total fascism prevailed in the country. .

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said: “The way we have become a banana republic where there is no rule of law and only the law of the jungle, it is clear that this reign of terror n “is not controlled by puppets of the PDM but by another force that considers itself totally above the law. Our people are kidnapped and afterwards”,

In another tweet, the PTI chief said: “False FIRs are recorded.

When bail in one FIR is granted, another FIR appears. I have more than 145 FIR against me. It’s a FIR circus. My caretaker from Bani Gala, my cook from Zaman Park, the Mashwani, Waqas of our social networks and my security officer Ghumman – all abducted and tortured to try &”.

He also tweeted, “update their software. Ali Amin was released on bail in a mock case, and another FIR appeared and now another with the police taking him to Lahore. Although he fell ill on the way and was taken to hospital, he was taken out of the hospital before he stabilized. Now total fascism prevails.”

