The European Union demanded from the Xi Jinping regime the immediate release of two Chinese human rights activists





Lawyer Yu Wensheng and his wife, Xu Yan (EFE) The European Union is seriously concerned about the arrest of two prominent Chinese human rights activists and called for their immediate release after they were arrested in Beijing last week on their way to a meeting with EU officials. There Detention of Yu Wensheng and Xu Yan shortly before his meeting with visiting EU officials last Thursday was already unacceptablean EU spokesperson said in an email response to Reuters late Tuesday, adding that his Saturday’s official detention raises serious concerns. The EU has asked the Chinese authorities to immediate and unconditional releasesays the spokesperson. China’s continued crackdown on human rights activists and lawyers is a well-known EU concern, which we raise at all levels.. Chinese authorities did not confirm the arrest of the two, a married couple, and the Beijing Public Security Bureau did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment. Asked about the arrests at a press conference on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin did not refer to the couple directly, but said Chinese authorities are handling the cases according to law. and China opposes interference in internal affairs. Yu Wensheng, 55, is a human rights lawyer who last year served a four-year prison sentence for subverting state power. He was among more than 300 lawyers and human rights activists detained in 2015. His wife, the activist Xu Yan, campaigned for his release and denounced having suffered torture and health problems during his detention. The authorities deny the allegations of torture. Xu Yan, wife of lawyer Yu Wensheng (EFE)

The couple were due to attend a meeting with Gunnar Wiegand, the EU’s head of diplomacy for Asia, Jorge Toledo Albiana, EU ambassador to China, and representatives of Chinese civil society, according to a source close to the case. The EU delegation in Beijing reported on Friday that three other human rights lawyers, Wang Quanzhang, Wang Yu and Bao Longjun, had been placed under house arrest. Two of those attorneys had successfully attended Thursday’s meeting, said the source, who requested anonymity. (With information from Reuters) Continue reading: G7 countries have promised more sanctions against Russia and warned China of its closeness to Putin amid the invasion of Ukraine

