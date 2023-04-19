Boris Johnson falls into depression! But no, just an image created by an AI





In recent years, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in image creation has made great progress, but with it, problems of misinformation and image manipulation have also arisen. The use of AI-created images to spread fake news can pose a significant threat to society, as images have the power to influence people’s opinions and shape their perception of reality. Images created with AI can be used for a wide variety of fraudulent activities, including falsifying official documents, creating fake social media profiles, and creating non-consensual pornographic images. Additionally, AI-created images can be used to create content that looks real but isn’t, such as creating videos deepfake showing people saying things they never said. Disinformation via AI-created images Disinformation via AI-created images can be particularly dangerous when it comes to national security issues. For example, it could be used to create false images of events that never happened, such as terrorist attacks or nuclear accidents, leading to public alarm and a response from authorities. Furthermore, the use of AI-generated images to spread misinformation can also fuel political polarization and mistrust of institutions. The dissemination of false images that portray politicians negatively can heighten public cynicism about government and fuel distrust of elections and democratic processes. The use of AI-created images for disinformation purposes also poses a challenge to the verifiability of information. With the spread of fake images that look real, it becomes more difficult for people to determine whether it is real or fake news. This can fuel distrust of mainstream media and the propensity to believe in conspiracy theories. Boris Johnson fell into depression? This photo appears to be genuine and shows Boris Johnson next to rubbish with a depressed face, while a dog stands by his side to ease his loneliness. This image was created with an artificial intelligence that allows, after passing some input parameters, to recreate images that can be authentic at first glance. Photo created by Red Hot Cyber ​​using the Midjourney template How to understand whether a false image or not? To counter misinformation via AI-created images, technical and political security measures are needed. For example, social media platforms need to develop methods to detect and remove AI-created images that spread misinformation. Additionally, governments should promote transparency and accountability in the use of AI and provide resources to educate the public on disinformation and fact-checking techniques. In conclusion, disinformation via AI-created images poses a threat to society that requires urgent action. The consequences of misinformation can be severe, and AI images are becoming increasingly sophisticated. It is therefore important to act quickly to avoid further damage. In order to understand if you are dealing with a fake image, you can use the reverse search tools made available by the web, such as Google’s reverse image search to find the origin of the source and see if it has been manipulated or not. Photo sets created by Red Hot Cyber ​​using the Midjourney template Cross-search multiple sources to understand and compare news coverage. Admittedly, the job of determining whether you are dealing with authentic information or not is getting more and more complicated on the web. The editorial staff of Red Hot Cyber ​​​​​​is made up of a group of individuals and anonymous sources who actively collaborate in providing preview information and news on computer security and information technology in general. . report this ad

