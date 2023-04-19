Apple CEO Tim Cook meets PM Modi and discusses the impact of tech in India





New Delhi: Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is currently visiting India, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders had a discussion on the impact of technology in various fields in India. Cook shared a photo of them shaking hands and tweeted about their discussion, while Prime Minister Modi also tweeted that he was delighted to meet him. Sharing the tweet, Tim Cook thanked Prime Minister Modi for his “warm welcome” and added that they spoke about the positive impact technology can have on India, from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment. He also mentioned that Apple is committed to investing in the country. An absolute pleasure to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on various topics and highlight the ongoing technological transformations in India. https://t.co/hetLIjEQEU Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2023 Prime Minister Modi wrote in his tweet that he was happy to have discussions with Cook on “technological transformations” in the country. Tim Cook launched the first Apple store at the Bandra Kurla complex in Mumbai. The store was open from April 18 and Cook was there to welcome customers. Apple BKC is an energy efficient Apple Store and uses solar panel and no fossil fuel for store operations. The store has about 100 employees who can converse in about 20 languages. Along with Apple products ranging from an iPhone or Mac to Apple Watch and Apple TV, the store also offers a special Today at Apple series, Mumbai Rising, which are free sessions involving local artists. Earlier, Cook also met Indian commuters Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi, Chirag Shetty, Parupalli Kashyap and coach Gopichand. He also met Indian musicians and local artists who use Apple products to create art. Great Encounter Coach Gopichand and badminton champions Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi, Chirag Shetty and Parupalli Kashyap who have been instrumental in putting badminton on the map in India. We served, crushed and talked about how Apple Watch helps them train! pic.twitter.com/C9dghWK6XO Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 18, 2023 Apple will also launch another retail store in Saket Delhi, which will open on April 20.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroompost.com/india/apple-ceo-tim-cook-meets-pm-modi-discusses-impact-of-technology-in-india/5246703.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related