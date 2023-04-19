Fox News, crucial supporter of ex-President Trump, guilty of defamation, must pay 787 million dollars – MercoPress





Fox News, crucial supporter of former President Trump, guilty of defamation, must pay US$787 million Wednesday April 19, 2023 – 10:00 UTC Fox News has claimed that the maker of Dominion voting machines rigged them to promote the candidate Biden versus Donald Trump in the 2020 election

Fox News, once a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, has reached a settlement with voting machine maker Dominion in a defamation case over coverage of the 2020 election, a US judge ruled on Tuesday. “The parties have resolved their case,” Eric Davis told the Delaware Superior Court.

The judge announced there would be no trial in the $1.6 billion (€1.5 billion) lawsuit. A Dominion attorney said Fox News settled the case for $787.5 million.

Rupert Murdock’s Fox News said he was happy to have reached the “amicable” settlement.

“We recognize that court rulings have found certain claims about Dominion to be false. This settlement reflects Fox’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards,” Fox Corp.

“We hope our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion out of court, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, will allow the country to move forward on these issues,” the broadcaster said.

Dominion CEO John Poulos hailed the settlement, calling it “historic”.

“Fox admitted to telling lies about Dominion that caused tremendous damage to my business, our employees and our customers,” Poulos said. “Nothing can ever make up for that.”

“Throughout this process, we have sought accountability and believe the evidence unearthed in this case underscores the consequences of spreading and approving lies,” he said.

“Truthful reporting in the media is essential to our democracy,” Poulos said.

The defamation case concerned claims released by Fox that Dominion voting machines used in the 2020 US presidential election rigged the outcome in favor of Joe Biden, who defeated former President Donald Trump.

In court filings in February, Dominion cited internal communications in which Fox Corp’s Rupert Murdoch and other prominent company figures privately acknowledged that the election fraud allegations were false. Dominion filed a lawsuit against Fox in 2021.

The main question for the jurors was whether Fox knowingly spread false information or recklessly ignored the truth. For a defamation case to succeed in the United States, the “actual malice” standard must be met.

Fox News is the most-watched cable news network in the United States, according to data company Nielsen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.mercopress.com/2023/04/19/fox-news-crucial-supporter-of-ex-president-trump-guilty-of-defamation-must-pay-us-787-million The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related