Islamabad man shot dead outside court in broad daylight; The PTI condemns the anarchic situation





A prisoner on trial was shot dead in broad daylight in Pakistan on Wednesday (April 19th) as he made his way to the Islamabad Court of Appeal. The incident took place at 1:30 p.m. local time in the afternoon, as the man was taken to the district court for trial. An unidentified assailant opened fire at the scene, according to footage seen by Republic TV. A large crowd was seen gathered outside the courthouse as the body of the man who was attacked lay in the road, spattered with blood. The Republic has learned that Islamabad police arrested the assailant who opened fire.

The PTI denounces the situation

The incident is being criticized by PakistaniTehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) officials led by Imran Khan, who questioned the emboldened criminals who broke law and order in a court where former Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan , was summoned for a hearing. . Citing the shooting outside the court, PTI spokesman Muzzammil Aslam said: A man was shot dead in Islamabad court (F8 Kachariee). Imagine that the Court asks Imran Khan to come to this insecure place. And this is the answer to all the PMLN wannabes who scoff that Imran Khan is taking precautions while attending the courts.

Khan complained that he was not given adequate security and failed to appear in the Islamabad High Court for an interim bail hearing in eight cases. Khan’s lawyer, Barrister Gohar Ali, had agreed that the former Pakistani prime minister went after no proper security arrangement and a threat to his security and filed a waiver request with the court . The cricket-turned-politician feared another assassination attempt and asked Pakistan’s Chief Justice for adequate security outside the court for the proceedings. Khan alleged he was threatened by Home Secretary Rana Sanaullah, a close associate of former Pakistani prime minister and London-based PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

