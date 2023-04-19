Apple: Tim Cook meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Here’s what the Apple CEO has to say







Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can have on India’s future, from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we are committed to growing and investing across the country, he tweeted. Apple CEO Tim Cook met the prime minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today (April 19). The company’s top executive is on a trip to India as Apple celebrates 25 years in the country. Chef thanked Means PM and said the company shares his vision of the positive impact technology can have on India’s future.Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can have on India’s future, from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we are committed to growing and investing across the country, he tweeted. This is Cooks’ second meeting with PM Modi. Cook also met Modi in May 2016 during his first-ever visit to the country. Apple Stores in India

The iPhone maker is also opening its first-ever retail stores in India. Apple opened its first flagship store, Apple BKC in Mumbai earlier this week. The company is set to open its second store in Delhi on April 20. Cook should be present at the opening of Apple Store in Delhi. The company’s top executive has opened the doors of the country’s first retail store in Mumbai. Apple’s second store will open tomorrow at 10 a.m.

“Hello New Delhi. We are getting ready to open the doors of our first store in the capital. We can’t wait to see what colorful creativity you will bring to Apple Saket,” Apple said on its website.

Apple saket: what you need to know

Apple Short bag on 100% renewable and carbon neutral energy. The store will employ over 70 retail team members who hail from 18 Indian states combined and collectively speak over 15 languages.

At Apple Saket, Today at Apple programming will take place in a roundtable setting for a more personalized customer experience, the company said.

The Apple Saket Store offers a dedicated Apple Pickup Station and the Genius Bar for hands-on tech and hardware support from an expert. Genius Bar appointments can help you with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or changing subscriptions.

