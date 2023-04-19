Donald Trump sells NFTs in first Instagram post in two years





After a social media ban was overturned, former President Donald Trump took to Instagram for the first time in two years on Tuesday to unveil a second collection of NFTs in his likeness.

Among Trump’s four Instagram posts on Tuesday was a video in which the former president announced: My digital trading cards are back with a bang.

An image of one of the NFTs he shared on Instagram showed a digital illustration of Trump in a superhero costume, under which he noted that he hadn’t raised the price of his NFTs because I want my fans and supporters to earn money from the assets, which could eventually be sold at a profit.

The site that sells the cards notes: Digital Trump Trading Cards (NFT) are intended as collectibles for individual enjoyment only, and not as investment vehicles.

The digital trading cards, priced at $99 each, are already sold out, according to CollectTrumpCards.com.

The second series features incredible illustrations of me as a rockstar and also as a monster trucker, Trump said in his Instagram video on Tuesday. People love collecting baseball cards, but why settle for that when you can collect the greatest collectible card in history?

The new NFT series follows a preliminary $99 Trump NFT collection that hit the market in December.

The digital trading cards, which featured the former president in a variety of poses and costumes, sold out within a day and generated $4.5 million in sales.

Following the announcement of Trump’s landmark indictment last month, trading in his NFTs jumped over 400%.

Earlier this year, Instagram’s parent company Meta, which also owns Facebook and WhatsApp, said it was ending Trump’s suspension from its platforms.

Two years earlier, the former presidents’ Facebook and Instagram accounts had been suspended indefinitely following what Meta described as his praise for those involved in the violence on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2021.

Around the same time, Twitter also announced that it was permanently banning the former president from its platform over the risk of further incitement to violence following the insurrection at the US Capitol.

Twenty-two months later, new Twitter owner Elon Musk reversed the ban on the Trump account, despite Trump not having tweeted since January 8, 2021.

After being banned from Twitter and Metas platforms, Trump then launched his own social media site, Truth Social, which went live in February 2022.

The Associated Press reported last week that Trump, who owns 90% of his social media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, earned less than $201 from the company last year, although the former star reality TV star reportedly claimed the business was worth up to $25 million.

Trump also reportedly said in a personal financial statement filed Friday that he personally earned between $100,000 and $1 million from his series of digital trading cards.

