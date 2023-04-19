Politics
Appearances are all in politics – Yousaf’s optics are horrendous
After years of stubbornly grazing on the same poor patch of land, is the herd mentality of Scottish public opinion finally changing ground? Are we witnessing not only the collapse into ignominy of the Sturgeon/Murrell era, but also the end of the SNP’s long grip on power? Is Mr. Yousaf’s destiny simply to be remembered as the shepherd who lost his flock?
Because he remains subject to an ongoing police investigation, media commentary on the crisis that has engulfed Scotland’s ruling party is necessarily limited at this time. It is clear that something is wrong, regardless of the outcome of any criminal proceedings. For now, remember, neither Mr. Murrell nor anyone else has been charged, let alone convicted.
In political Scotland, the SNP has, however, created its only optics that matter.
As the ruling party of nations, the SNP traded everything on appearances and almost nothing on reality. The reality, as even internal party critics are now finding the courage to say, has been dire.
Under the SNP, life expectancy has fallen in Scotland; it is now lower than in any other part of the UK. Under the SNP, more people die in Scotland from drugs than anywhere else in the developed world.
Under the SNP, the achievement gap in Scottish schools remains as wide as ever, although Nicola Sturgeon says it would be her defining mission to close it. By her own definition, she failed miserably.
Under the SNP, NHS waiting time targets are now so regularly missed that the case is no longer seen as newsworthy. It’s almost as if we’ve given up on the Scottish NHS.
And, as if that weren’t distressing enough, under the SNP Scotland has one of the largest budget deficits in the world, spending on public services in Scotland is around 30% higher than in south of the border (using the Barnett formula). Yet despite this, Scotland has the highest income tax rates in the UK, these rates being of course set by the SNP at Holyrood and not by the UK Government at Westminster.
This is the reality Mrs Sturgeon bequeathed to her chosen successor, as Chief Minister of Mrs Sturgeons Administration, it is the reality Mr Yousaf himself helped to create.
It is therefore not surprising that for more than a generation the SNP preferred to focus on mere appearance, hoping that enough wool could be drawn on enough people to obscure and blur the harsh truth of Scotland. that they created. .
What interests them is not the provision of public services or even the creation and maintenance of a prosperous economy. Their mission is simply to give the impression of nurturing the optics of promoting what they call progress. It is the favorite word of prime ministers.
What matters to him is that we are progressive in silencing the rhetoric we disagree with (which is what his Hate Crimes Bill was all about).
What matters is that we are progressive on the over-promotion of trans rights that we forget about the underlying rights of women they depend on.
What matters is that we manifest our green progressive credentials even though we know with every fiber of our being that the current government-favored insane diets (like the deposit system) are just as insane.
Success, for this party, is not measured by what actually works. The only thing that counts is the view that the appearance of progressiveness is maintained.
This contrast, between mere appearances and harsh reality, is not new to Mr. Yousaf, although it is certainly his defining characteristic. He inherited it from his predecessor. For a long time she got away with it, especially during the years of Covid confinement. The reality is that the SNP’s handling of Covid has saved no more lives than Mr Johnson’s altogether more ramshackle approach. But the contrast between Boris Johnson’s chaotic behavior and Ms Sturgeon’s austere Puritanism could hardly have been greater.
However, the victories of style over substance come at a price, the price being the hollowing out of politics to become mere performance show business for ugly people, as the old American saying goes. This is the climate in which Mr. Yousaf rose without a trace, a climate in which emptiness triumphs and appearance is everything. It doesn’t matter if the promises are empty and if the promises are not kept. All that matters is that the show goes on.
That’s why, politically, it doesn’t matter what the criminal justice system ultimately delivers when it comes to its ongoing investigations into SNP finances. Delivery is irrelevant in the hollowed-out world of Scottish politics. In this world, simple optics are everything. These images of police vehicles and a forensic tent erected outside the Murrell/Sturgeon house are all we needed.
So, whatever the reality, the damage is done. Poor Mr. Yousaf, this emptiest of men, this master of emptiness, this hollow soul, knows this better than anyone. The herd feels it too, which is why he finally deserts the SNP patch, in search of new pastures.
Adam Tomkins served as the Conservative MP for the Glasgow area from 2016 to 2021
