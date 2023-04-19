From Stephen Lawrence to Sarah Everard: The Exorbitant Price of 30 Years of Police Failure to Reform | Imran Khan





In the 30 years since Stephen Lawrence was murdered on a dark street by racists, he has become an iconic symbol of his parents’ Herculean attempt to make that outrage mean something. They became iconic figures after leading a campaign that pushed Britain to look at itself and confront the racist injustice and inequality that plagued it.

But as their lawyer, working closely with them for so many years, I was privileged to see behind the symbols and know something of Stephen for what he was: a young, living black Londoner , bright and sociable navigating through what was left of his teenage years and planning his future. And to see his parents for what they were and are: ordinary, brave, warm, public-spirited people who speak the truth that society can be changed for the better by brave people who raise their voices. On behalf of their son, on behalf of all of us, they raised their voices.

It was hoped at the time that Stephens’ murder would be a turning point, and the ensuing investigation would lead to a settling of scores for police services across the country and, in particular, the Metropolitan Police. This calculation has been delayed for three decades. It is only now said that it is beginning. When Stephen was murdered, he was the fourth victim of a racist murder in south-east London, dubbed the country’s racist capital.

As a lawyer, I had been painfully aware of police racism, having defended black individuals as suspects and represented them as victims of police misconduct. Police racism was widespread but, like the rest of society, it was seen as part and parcel of everyday life, whether on our Saturday night television screens or on football terraces. Of course, there were many who fought against it, but the state, through its institutions, was much stronger. Britain has learned for centuries from its imperial past how to instill racism in all aspects of society. The police were only one element of this institutional scaffolding.

It was this situation that gave rise to Sir William Macpherson’s definition of institutional racism, which sought to explain why the Met had failed the Stephens family so badly. It was not that a Met police officer was racist: it was the procedures, processes and conduct of the institution that produced a discriminatory result. Lawyers like me, familiar with police practices, recognized this well, but many in society, including the Lawrences, ignored it, largely because they had no reason to be in contact with the police. .

As a result, before 1993, it was difficult to convince the public that young black men were arrested solely because of their skin color and not because they had done anything wrong. It was the same when it came to trying to explain why there were so many young black men in prison or why they were more likely to die at the hands of the police than their white counterparts; or why getting a confirmed complaint against a police officer was nearly impossible.

On April 22, 1993, that narrative began to change. As the brutality of Stephens’ murder and the vicious racism of his killers became known, along with the extent of police failures to catch those responsible, it was realized that all was not as it seemed with the police. The subsequent public inquiry and report six years later into the murder turned that suspicion into reality: the police were institutionally racist. Along with his advisers, Macpherson’s discoveries had piqued the chimerical view that Britain was a tolerant, just and fair land with equal opportunities for all.

The racist tropes on our television screens may no longer be acceptable as footballers flaunt their anti-racist credentials by taking the knee, but scratch the surface and it’s clear that racism is still rampant in our society; whether it is the still alarming rate of deaths of black men in custody or the differential treatment of black mothers-to-be in the healthcare system.

On the last day of the public inquiry, I remember thinking how life would change now that discrimination had been so widely exposed. It never happened. There were individual success stories here and there. Some have pointed to Meghan Markle’s marriage to a member of the royal family and the diverse nature of the Conservative cabinet, but that only underlines the paradoxical nature of the society we live in.

They give the appearance of change without there being any real change because at the same time, we see that more than a third of people from ethnic and religious minorities have suffered some form of racist aggression. This is precisely why we must recognize and accept the concept of institutional racism. If those in power do not change the procedures, processes and conduct of those in their charge, discriminatory results will continue to occur. That’s why it was disconcerting to hear Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley unequivocally accept Louise Caseys’ damning report in full force recently, but then refuse to admit institutional racism.

When the Macpherson Report was released in 1999, many chief police officers robotically accepted the notion of institutional racism, as did other public services. It has become a badge of honor. But it was just an outward sign of penance, for public consumption and we bought it.

The real Met pilot has never really changed. It’s to protect his own, and that has repercussions. When your CEO allows you to act in racist, misogynistic, homophobic and corrupt ways, many will. When they oversee a complaints system designed to protect you at all costs, what prevents you from acting with impunity?

I had high hopes, even pride, to stand by Doreen Lawrence after the public inquiry and to think that we were at the start of a huge wave of change for the better. How depressing to feel now that the police thought just the opposite.

On this anniversary of Stephens’ death, the sad truth is this: The Met has wasted 30 years in which it could have fully implemented Macpherson’s recommendations; decades in which countless millions of taxpayers’ money was misspent; in which thousands of complaints were dismissed; in which countless young black men were stopped and searched unnecessarily.

There was a chance to root out racism, misogyny, homophobia and corruption. Perhaps the lives of so many who died at the hands of police officers on duty could have been saved.

After Stephens died, we demanded a change; we still demand it. We owe him no less.

Imran Khan KC is a lawyer who runs the human rights firm Imran Khan & Partners

