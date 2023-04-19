Politics
Committed to growing and investing more in India, Tim Cook tells PM Modi
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday as the iPhone maker seeks to invest more in the world’s second-largest smartphone market.
Photo: ANI Photo
Cook, on his first trip to India in seven years, opened Apple’s first retail store in the country in Mumbai on Tuesday and will launch another in Delhi on Thursday.
Seeking to replicate what China has done to Apple’s business over the past 15 years, the tech giant is eyeing India’s massive market with a growing middle class to fuel sales growth and make it potentially a base for the production of millions of Apple devices.
Cook, whose business hit a new record of nearly $6 billion in sales for the year ended March 31, met the Prime Minister on Wednesday.
“Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome.
“We share your vision of the positive impact technology can have on India’s future – from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we are committed to growing and investing in everything the country,” he tweeted along with a photo of himself shaking hands with Modi.
Cook had last visited India in 2016, when the tech giant was just beginning to expand its business in the country.
Apple, which launched its online store in India in 2020, has long wanted physical retail stores in the country.
His initial plans for 2021 were derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“An absolute pleasure to meet you, @tim_cook! I am delighted to exchange views on various topics and shed light on the technological transformations taking place in India,” the Prime Minister also tweeted during his meeting with the Apple CEO.
The new stores in Mumbai and Delhi come at a time when Apple is trying to deepen its retail push in India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market.
India is also home to factories that produce 5% of total iPhones, with Apple diversifying its supply chains outside of China.
The iPhone is still an aspirational product in the price-sensitive Indian market, where more than 95% of smartphones run on Google’s Android platform.
Cook had also met Modi during the previous visit in 2016.
Apple is courting the Indian market with the promise of gradually doubling the employment base in the country through its suppliers to around 2 lakh.
For this, Cook has sought government support to expand its component supplier base in India, a government source said.
The source said Cook has long-term political stability to foster investment in the country.
“He also requested help in training the Indian workforce according to the needs of the business,” the source said.
The government has proposed to Apple to define the skill set and it will help them to facilitate it as it is doing to create skills in Gatishakti Vishwavidyalaya in collaboration with Boeing and Siemens.
Apple controls a small base of just 4% of India’s roughly 700 million smartphone users, which is currently dominated by cheaper local brands, as well as Chinese and South Korean manufacturers.
In contrast, Apple made sales of $74 billion in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan in fiscal year 2022.
This represents approximately 18% of its total revenue during the period.
Besides the market, Apple is also eyeing India as a manufacturing base as it diversifies away from China, with which the United States has had trade tensions.
Its main manufacturing partner, Foxconn, which oversees much of the assembly of new iPhones in China, is building a $700 million plant for iPhone parts in Bangalore.
