Chris Christie, Eyeing 24 Run, takes photos of DeSantis





Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, slammed Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida as a fake conservative at an event in Washington on Tuesday, one of a series of meetings and shutdowns as he considers a second Republican presidential campaign.

The comments, made at an event hosted by media outlet Semafor, were part of a wide range of topics Mr Christie discussed, including abortion rights and his feelings about former President Donald’s lies J. Trump on the 2020 election.

Mr. Christie fired on Mr. DeSantis over his efforts to target Disney, a top Florida company, over a fight that started when Mr. DeSantis signed a law banning classroom instruction and discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in some primary schools. .

Mr. Christie suggested that Mr. DeSantis’ efforts to restrict Disney went against traditional conservative principles about small government.

I don’t think Ron DeSantis is conservative, equity-based toward Disney, he said. Where are we going here now that if you express dissent in this country, the government will now punish you? For me, that’s what I always thought liberals were doing, and now all of a sudden we’re in it with a Republican governor.

Who is running for president in 2024?

Map 1 of 8

The race begins. Four years after a historic high number of candidates ran for president, the field for the 2024 campaign is starting small and expected to be headlined by the same two men who ran last time: President Biden and Donald Trump. . Here’s who’s entered the race so far and who else might be running:

Donald Trump. The former president is running to reclaim the post he lost in 2020. Although his influence is somewhat diminished within the Republican Party and in the face of several legal investigations, he retains a large and engaged base of supporters, and he could be helped in the primary by several challengers splitting a limited anti-Trump vote.

Nikki Haley. The former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador under Trump introduced herself as part of a new generation of leaders and highlighted her experience living as the daughter of Indian immigrants. She has long been considered a rising star in the GOP, but her appeal in the party has waned amid her recurring embrace of Trump.

Asa Hutchison. The former Arkansas governor is one of a relatively small number of Republicans who have openly criticized Trump. Hutchinson denounced efforts by former presidents to cancel the 2020 election and said Trump should drop out of the presidential race.

Marianne Williamson. The self-help author and former spiritual advisor to Oprah Winfrey is showing up for the second time. In her 2020 campaign, the Democrat called for a federal peace department, backed reparations for slavery and called Trumpism a symptom of a disease of the American psyche that couldn’t be cured by political policies. .

At another point, he mocked Disney’s evasion of Mr. DeSantis’ efforts to appoint a board of directors to oversee him, using references to Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, and Russian President Vladimir V. Putin.

He’s not the guy I want to sit across from President Xi and negotiate our next deal with China, or sit across from Putin and try to figure out what’s going on in Ukraine, if you can’t see at corner that Bob Iger created for you, Mr. Christie said. (Mr. Iger, a longtime Disney executive, returned as Disney’s chief executive late last year.)

Mr. Christie has met with his staff and some donors and solicited feedback from people as he aims to decide in the coming weeks whether he will run for president.

If he does run, he would start at a disadvantage in a party redefined by Mr. Trump. But because Mr. DeSantis has occasionally stumbled before officially entering the race, some anti-Trump voices within the Republican Party have become more interested in a Christie candidacy.

Mr. Trump taunted Mr. DeSantis relentlessly, while Mr. DeSantis largely refused to push Mr. Trump away. A super PAC television ad supporting Mr. DeSantis took issue with Mr. Trump for attacking Mr. DeSantis, a fellow Republican; Mr. Trump was never bothered by such raised eyebrows.

But Mr. Christie agreed to face Mr. Trump and Mr. DeSantis, who was meeting with lawmakers in Washington on Tuesday.

A senior member of Mr DeSantiss’ political team, who was not authorized to speak publicly, responded by insulting Mr Christie and said he was resorting to attacking a winner.

Mr. Christie and Mr. Trump went from friends to opponents to allies after Mr. Trump became the nominee in 2016, beating Mr. Christie and all other rivals in the New Hampshire primary. He was the chairman of Mr. Trump’s transition team before top Trump aides and Mr. Trump’s son-in-law fired him after Election Day; Yet Mr. Christie remained aligned with Mr. Trump. The president considered him chief of staff at some point in late 2018, but Mr Christie pulled out of the running.

Mr Christie told the crowd that Mr Trump had reached a tipping point with his lies that the election had been stolen from him.

There’s a difference between spinning politically to try to put yourself in a better position before the vote and after the vote to say it was rigged, Mr Christie said.

He also faulted Mr. Trump for saying in a recent speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference that I am your retribution for people who believe they have been wronged.

I think a president should be our inspiration, not our retribution, Mr. Christie said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/18/us/politics/chris-christie-desantis-2024.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related