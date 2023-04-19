Czech Prime Minister calls IKN project very ambitious

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic (PM) Petr Fiala said President Joko Widodo’s desire to move the national capital north from Penajam Paser in East Kalimantan in a short time was very ambitious.

Jokowi often offers the Archipelago Capital project to investors during his working visits or to state guests. He also did this to Fiala who made his first visit to Indonesia, at the presidential palace in Bogor, on Tuesday (4/18).

I also invite Czechs to invest in IKN Nusantara, especially in the area of ​​environmentally friendly mass transport, Jokowi said.

This invitation was very well received by Fiala, who also declared that the development project of the IKN was very ambitious.

We also discussed the new national capital project in Kalimantan. This project is very ambitious. I want to see a presentation of the project soon, said Fiala.

He revealed that companies from his country were interested in getting involved in this mega project. Czech businessmen, he said, could work together in the smart and green technology sector. Because the main goal of such close cooperation is to protect our environment, he added.

Urbanism watcher Nirwono Yoga believes Jokowi’s intention to move the capital before he steps down in 2024 is indeed ambitious. Even so, he says, is fine as long as it remains realistic.

He explained that building a city is not only enough by providing physical infrastructure, but also life processes that build naturally over a long period of time.

Realistically speaking, a city is not only built in the shortest possible time but there is a life process there. This process of life which is often not taken into account. So he thinks that if we built a building, a school or a hospital, it will become a city. This person will actually come naturally, it cannot be said that he leaves the city, a city immediately moves there and then lives. Because there is a process of cultural change for example. It can actually be said that these factors are rather neglected, that the focus is on the infrastructure of the city yes, but the process of people arriving, it cannot be accelerated, Nirwono said.

In addition, he said that so far, domestic investors and international investors are still waiting for certainty about the continuation of the megaproject in 2024. He suspects that until 2024, the construction of IKN will still be financed by the state budget.

According to Nirwono, the strategy adopted by the government in proposing the IKN project to investors is not entirely fair.

He gave an example, during the Hannover Messe 2023 event, for example, the authority body IKN is more focused on offering development projects for the central government core area (KIPP), not for the other eight urban areas (WP). In fact, according to him, it would be better if the other eight WPs were also offered to investors simultaneously. Nirwono said that WP is more commercial in nature, so it is more attractive for investors, compared to KIPP, which can be called a government town.

In a press release received by VOA, Finance and Investment Deputy of the Archipelago Capital Authority (OIKN) Agung Wicaksono at the Hannover Messe 2023 event in Germany, said that the Investor interest in investing in IKN’s development was quite high. This is marked by the continuous arrival of expressions of interest or letter of interest (LAW) of various countries.

As of April 10, 2023, we have registered 182 submissions Letter of Intent (LOI) of entrepreneurs from the company’s 16 home countries. Fifty percent of them were from Indonesia, and most of the rest were from Singapore, Malaysia, America, France and China, Agung said.





He explained that the expressions of interest were very diverse. According to Agung, there are 22 letters of intent in the technology sector, 21 in the energy sector and 15 in the education sector.

The other 15 are for the construction of housing infrastructure, and the rest are for the areas of health, waste management, office buildings, he said.

Meanwhile, OIKN Secretary Achmad Jaka Santos Adwijaya explained to investors the government’s commitment to preserve green spaces on 256,000 hectares of land in IKN.

This, Jaka said, was marked by maintaining 65% of tropical forest area and an additional 35% of smart city area.

In the first stage, he said, the government will build (KIPP) which consists of the presidential and vice-presidential palaces, ministerial buildings with the concept of shared offices and housing for the civil apparatus of the state. (ASN), the police and the army over an area of ​​920 kilometres.

We hope that more and more world-class investors will benefit from investing in the archipelago. The best facilities will be provided to facilitate business in the future Indonesian capital, Nusantara, he concluded. [gi/ab]