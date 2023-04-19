IHC sets date to hear Imran Khan’s plea over arrest fears





Former Prime Minister and PTI leader Imran Khan addresses participants of the long march via video link. Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan approached the High Court in Islamabad over fears of being arrested during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, the registrar of the IHC has set April 20 as the date for hearing its motion on Wednesday.

Khan’s petition, submitted through his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry earlier today, will be heard by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq tomorrow (Thursday).

In his petition, the head of the PTI expressed his fears that he could be arrested upon his arrival in Islamabad asking the court to subject his arrest in any case to judicial authorization.

The plea also requested the court to order the details of all cases registered against the PTI leader in Islamabad police stations.

The court should also order the provision of information regarding a secretly filed case, the petition reads.

It was learned that the federal government wanted to stop during the Eid holidays. He is planning an attack on the Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Khan said in his plea, adding that arrest during the holidays should be subject to judicial authorization.

Khan, in his petition, added the federation as a party through the Home Secretary, the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Since the regime change, parties have harassed Imran Khan at the request of the Pakistan Democratic Movement [PDM]the means mentioned.

He added that the former prime minister, who was removed from office after a vote of no confidence a year ago, has spoken out against corruption, which is why he is being harassed.

Lawsuits have been filed against Imran Khan across the country, the petition reads.

A day earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had set May 2 as the date to hear Khan’s plea requesting details of the cases registered against him and the possibility of a police operation by the government at his residence in Zaman Park in Lahore during Eid holidays. .

The province’s top court refrained from harassing the former prime minister and ordered that Khan be dealt with according to law, as per the assurance given by the Punjab government’s lawyer.

Imran Khan should not be unlawfully harassed until the next hearing, the court said in its verdict.

