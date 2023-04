Former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner in the 2024 Republican primary, wants to make homelessness illegal and send offenders to rehabilitation camps.

As part of my strategy, working with the states, we will ban city camping where possible. Violators of these prohibitions will be arrested, but they will be given the opportunity to accept treatment and services if they agree to be rehabilitated. Many of them don’t want that, but we’ll give them the opportunity, Trump said in a campaign announcement Tuesday.

As part of its plan, the federal government will open up “cheap plots of land” for the construction of tent cities. There, Trump says in the announcement, homeless people can be rehoused and their problems identified.

Trump is also calling for the restoration of nations’ use of psychiatric institutions to house the homeless with serious mental health issues or the dangerously deranged.

For those who are seriously mentally ill and deeply disturbed, we will return them to mental institutions, where they belong, with the aim of reintegrating them into society once they are well enough to recover, he said. he declares.

This is not the first time the former commander-in-chief has called for the internment of the homeless as a way to solve a problem plaguing cities across the country.

In a speech last July, six months before the launch of his 2024 campaign, Trump said opening plots of land outside major cities and moving the homeless there to live in tents and receiving services was the only solution.

Maybe some people won’t like to hear that, he said then.

In Boston, the opioid epidemic has turned the Mass and Cass area into a drug-riddled zone that continues to confuse city leaders — who have moved some into housing encampments.

According to the 2022 Homeless Assessment Report produced by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, nationwide there were over half a million homeless people found on the streets through a survey conducted on a lonely January night last year.

The data shows that homelessness remains a national crisis, HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said in the report.

In a statement sent with Tuesday’s announcement, Trump’s campaign referred to both the withdrawal of US support for Ukraine, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is carrying out an illegal invasion of a Democratic neighbor, and to closing US borders as a way to fund housing for homeless veterans.

Trump is currently the leading candidate in the Republican primary field, which also includes former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has not announced a presidential candidacy but is expected to and is widely seen as Trump’s closest contender.

