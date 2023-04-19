Apple CEO Tim Cook meets PM Modi, says committed to investing across India







“Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can have on India’s future, from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment , we are committed to growing and investing across the country,” Cook tweeted after meeting with Means PM . NEW DELHI: Apple CEO Tim Cook met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the nation’s capital on Wednesday and said his company is committed to expanding and investing across India.“Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can have on India’s future, from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment , we are committed to growing and investing across the country,” Cook tweeted after meeting with Means PM . Responding to Cook’s tweet, Prime Minister Modi said it was an absolute pleasure to meet the CEO of Apple and exchange views on various topics and highlight the technological transformations taking place in India. Tim Cook is in India for the launch of the first-ever Apple stores in the country. After opening the first official store in Mumbai, Cook arrived in the nation’s capital on Wednesday on the second leg of the visit.

Before the opening of the second Apple Store in Saket, he visited the fascinating artistic alleys of the Lodhi Art District. 02:30 Apple makes its India debut: Tim Cook greets customers at the opening of the first retail store in Mumbai It is Cook’s first trip to India in seven years, with the last taking place in 2016 when the tech giant was just beginning to expand its business in the country.

The giant tech company co-founded by Steve Jobs ends more than 25 years in India this week.

The new stores come at a time when Apple is trying to deepen its retail push in India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market. India is also home to factories that produce 5% of total iPhones, with Apple diversifying its supply chains outside of China.

(With agency contributions)

Show Apple CEO Tim Cook meets PM Modi and backs India for success

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/gadgets-news/apple-ceo-tim-cook-meets-pm-modi-says-committed-to-investing-across-india/articleshow/99618151.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related