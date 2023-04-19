Blue Bird Group owner demands justice from President Joko Widodo

Jakarta Jarrakpos.com – The owner of the giant Indonesian transport company, Blue Bird Group, Elliana Wibowo, has demanded justice from President Joko Widodo and his team. This is related to a number of cases that have not been resolved for years.

The protracted handling of a number of cases, both civil and criminal, involving the Blue Bird Group is believed to have implicated a number of senior officials and retirees at the highest levels of state policy makers.

This was revealed by Elliana Wibowo, who is the biological daughter of Blue Bird founder and original owner, husband and wife couple Surjo Wibowo and Janti Wirjanto, during a press conference, at Sunda Sari Idaman Restaurant, Jalan Cipinang Raya, Jatinegara, East Jakarta, Wednesday April 19, 2023.

As the child of the founder of Blue Bird, who is also a shareholder, I feel like I am being criminalized and treated very unfairly in every ownership process, as well as in the legal processes that we have faced over the years . We call on Mr. President Joko Widodo, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, Attorney General Burhanuddin, National Police Chief Listyo Sigit and all institutional leaders to do us justice, said Elliana Wibowo, who was accompanied by a team of lawyers from EDSA Attorney At Law, Saddan Sitorus and Firton Ernesto.

It was not just civil matters and property of the Blue Bird Group that were at issue, Elliana Wibowo also said there were a number of allegations of unlawful acts (PMH) and other crimes, such as alleged threats, murder plans, and also control of Blue Bird group assets, which were experienced by Elliana Wibowo herself.

However, all of the reports and lawsuits were founded by a number of people who were allegedly involved in these cases.

When asked which senior officials were allegedly involved, Elliana Wibowo said that based on the investigation letter and their report issued with the termination warrant (SP3) in 2002, the names Fadil Imran and Bambang Hendarso Danuri were listed.

“Because the signature on the letter was BHD (Bambang Hendarso Danuri), who signed the SP3 show,” he said.

In fact, he continued, their report which was being processed at the South Jakarta Metro Police at the time, was picked up by Polda Metro Jaya, on the grounds that this matter was a major one.

At that time, 4 people had been named as suspects based on our report. However, since it was picked up by Polda Metro Jaya, an SP3 letter was issued instead, he explained.

It should be noted, he said again, that at that time there had also been 2 pre-trials, with the decision that the case should be prosecuted.

The many irregularities and oddities in the case that Elliana Wibowo faced as the daughter of the founder and owner of the Blue Bird Group, made her even more suspicious that the justice she hoped would never be achieved.

“Therefore, we ask President Joko Widodo and his team to pay attention to justice for us justice seekers,” said Elliana Wibowo.

According to Elliana Wibowo, Saddan Sitorus’ team of lawyers also stated that a number of lawsuits and cases have been and are still being processed. Regarding the ownership of Blue Bird Group, what has been declared belongs to Elliana Wibowo as the heiress of the founder and original owner of Blue Bird Group, namely the couple Surjo Wibowo and Janti Wirjanto.

The closest lawsuit relates to 2022 case number 677, which was filed in August 2022.

The next trial will take place on May 4, 2023, Saddan Sitorus said.

For this civil case, he said, there were 9 parties who were declared as defendants, namely Dr H Purnomo P, Noni Sri Ariati, Hj Endang P, Dr Indra P, Kapolri cq Kapolda Metro Jaya (Bambang Hendarso Danuri et al), PT Blue Bird, PT Blue Bird Group, PT Blue Bird Tbk, OJK and Menkumham.

If even the rich are treated very unfairly, what about the fate of the proletariat and the poor in the Republic of Indonesia who demand justice? Therefore, we demand the fairest possible justice for our clients and justice seekers, Saddan Sitorus said.

Meanwhile, a member of the legal team, Firton Ernesto, added that the establishment of Blue Bird since 1971 was undeniably owned by the married couple Surjo Wibowo and Janti Wirjanto, who then passed it on to their daughter Elliana Wibowo as than heiress.

Surprisingly, all these years, Elliana Wibowo was never involved with Blue Bird Tbk in management, and even took over assets in secret.

“For 11 years, our client, Elliana Wibowo, as a shareholder, has never been implicated or reported about Blue Bird,” he said.

Because of this, he hopes, all irregularities and quirks must be completely dismantled, and real justice will be served for Elliana Wibowo.

Until this news was published, there was no response from the police, the prosecutor’s office or the court. (Fri)