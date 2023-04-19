Politics
Erdoan obtains non-pecuniary damages from Kldarolu for defamation
President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has won non-pecuniary damages from main opposition party leader and presidential candidate Kemal Kldarolu in a lawsuit he filed last year for defamation, a lawyer for Erdoan has said. .
Erdoan’s lawyer, Hseyin Aydn, announced on Twitter on Wednesday that his client had won TL105,000 ($5,400) in non-pecuniary damages from the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kldarolu.
Kldarolu will be forced to pay damages due to claims that Erdoan and his relatives planned to flee the country to avoid prosecution during a change of government.
He claimed in May 2022 that Erdoan and people in his close circle, including members of his family, were planning to flee Turkey and that 1 billion lira ($51.6 million) had been transferred to states. United through the pro-government service for youth and education. Foundation of Turkey (TRGEV) and the Ensar Foundation to help obtain residence and work permits in the United States.
The lawsuit filed by Erdoan Aydn’s lawyer against Kldarolu in the Civil Court of First Instance in Ankara claims that the opposition leaders’ allegations were completely unrealistic and constituted a serious violation of the president’s personal rights.
Erdoan frequently sues opposition politicians for defamation. Courts generally rule in his favor since judicial independence was significantly weakened in Turkey following a failed coup in 2016, when thousands of judges and prosecutors were purged from their posts under the pretext of an anti-coup struggle.
Erdoan is accused by critics of occupying judicial posts with his cronies and destroying the separation of powers in the country to establish his one-man rule.
His main competitor in the presidential election scheduled for May 14 will be Kldarolu, the joint candidate of a six-party opposition bloc.
Many say Erdoan is facing the toughest election of his political career amid Turkey’s financial woes and his government’s mishandling of two powerful earthquakes that caused great devastation in the south of the country. country in February and claimed more than 50,000 lives.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2023/04/19/erdogan-wins-non-pecuniary-damages-from-kilicdaroglu-for-defamation/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Test predicts transition from normal to cognitive impairment
- Actor Shawn Dou marries daughter of late tycoon Stanley Ho in RM28m wedding
- Google Fi rebranded as Google Fi Wireless
- Infectious disease professor explains how blastomycosis affects the human body
- RMB-based trade hasn’t worked out for Moscow – Asia Times
- Donald Trump breaks silence on Instagram to promote his NFTs – but critics say the art is ‘gritty’ | American News
- US Space Command Business Integration Office Draws Corporate Interest
- Jim Gillis, Newport Daily News reporter, columnist, dead at 64
- High school football coach resigns after caning players
- 5 accessory trends from Spring 2024 Bridal Fashion Week
- Commonwealth Joins Forces with Global Tech Organizations to Empower Commonwealth Citizens with AI
- The CNN anchor worked at Fox for 16 years. Hear why he thinks Fox Dominion got off easy