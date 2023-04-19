Erdoan obtains non-pecuniary damages from Kldarolu for defamation

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has won non-pecuniary damages from main opposition party leader and presidential candidate Kemal Kldarolu in a lawsuit he filed last year for defamation, a lawyer for Erdoan has said. .

Erdoan’s lawyer, Hseyin Aydn, announced on Twitter on Wednesday that his client had won TL105,000 ($5,400) in non-pecuniary damages from the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kldarolu.

Kldarolu will be forced to pay damages due to claims that Erdoan and his relatives planned to flee the country to avoid prosecution during a change of government.

He claimed in May 2022 that Erdoan and people in his close circle, including members of his family, were planning to flee Turkey and that 1 billion lira ($51.6 million) had been transferred to states. United through the pro-government service for youth and education. Foundation of Turkey (TRGEV) and the Ensar Foundation to help obtain residence and work permits in the United States.

The lawsuit filed by Erdoan Aydn’s lawyer against Kldarolu in the Civil Court of First Instance in Ankara claims that the opposition leaders’ allegations were completely unrealistic and constituted a serious violation of the president’s personal rights.

Erdoan frequently sues opposition politicians for defamation. Courts generally rule in his favor since judicial independence was significantly weakened in Turkey following a failed coup in 2016, when thousands of judges and prosecutors were purged from their posts under the pretext of an anti-coup struggle.

Erdoan is accused by critics of occupying judicial posts with his cronies and destroying the separation of powers in the country to establish his one-man rule.

His main competitor in the presidential election scheduled for May 14 will be Kldarolu, the joint candidate of a six-party opposition bloc.

Many say Erdoan is facing the toughest election of his political career amid Turkey’s financial woes and his government’s mishandling of two powerful earthquakes that caused great devastation in the south of the country. country in February and claimed more than 50,000 lives.