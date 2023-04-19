Donald Trump news today: Trump back on Instagram for the first time since January 6 as he mocks new NFT cards





Trump claims New York courthouse staff were crying during his arrest

Donald Trump has returned to Instagram for the first time since the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot to plug in his latest NFT trading card release.

The former president was banned from the social media platform in January 2021 after a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol in a riot that left several people dead.

The social media platform allowed his account to return earlier this year, but Mr Trump had yet to post on it instead continuing to post on his Truth Social platform instead.

On Tuesday, he finally made his return to Instagram with several posts pushing his new digital trading cards.

The former president instantly became a source of mockery over digital footage showing him grilling on a barbecue, as Elvis and as Liberty Bell.

The release comes as a judge ruled that Mr Trump’s rape case against E Jean Carroll will go ahead as planned next week, overturning the former presidents’ delay claim.

What you need to know about the E Jean Carroll rape defamation case

Andrew Feinberg explains the background to the case.

Oliver O’Connell19 April 2023 17:45

1681921836Marjorie Taylor Greene claims to have seen marijuana zombies in New York

Republican lawmaker and conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene has blasted New York again, claiming she encountered marijuana zombies during her recent visit to the Big Apple.

The Georgia congresswoman was seen in Manhattan on April 4 when she tried to address a rally organized by the New York Young Republicans Club in support of Donald Trump during his impeachment over alleged silent money payments, only to be drowned out by counter-protesters with whistles. and drums.

Oliver O’Connell19 April 2023 17:30

1681920954Trump threatens federal workers with mandatory testing if he wins in 2024

Former President Donald Trump has said that if he returns to the White House in 2025, he will force federal employees to pass a civil service test and workers who don’t pass will be fired.

The former president made the remarks in a video released on Friday.

Oliver O’Connell19 April 2023 17:15

1681919154Voices: Trump’s election lies cost Fox $787 million…will it also cost him the White House in 2024

Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.

Oliver O’Connell19 April 2023 16:45

1681918204Trump remains silent on Foxs settlement with Dominion

Oliver O’Connell19 April 2023 16:30

1681917354CNN Jake Tapper struggles to keep a straight face as he reads Fox’s reaction to Dominion win

The host repeatedly wavered as he read a statement from Fox News, which touted the settlement as a sign of Fox’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards and a move that moves the country forward on these issues .

Oliver O’Connell19 April 2023 16:15

1681916454A Finale Worthy of an Estate: Dominion’s Quasi-Law against Fox News

Mountains of evidence boxes were hauled into a seventh-floor courtroom on Tuesday morning, moments before Dominion Voting Systems lawyers plan to eviscerate Fox News and its Fox Corporation management over the theft of false allegations regarding the company in the aftermath of the 2020 elections.

Later that morning, the jurors were sworn in. They ordered lunch. A few hours later, it was over.

Alex Woodward reports from Wilmington, Delaware.

Oliver O’Connell19 April 2023 16:00

1681915510Congress hearing features Trump’s biggest Covid misinformation hits

The special House subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic met on Tuesday to discuss origins, with Republicans largely focusing on the likelihood that a lab leak in Wuhan province caused the virus to spread.

Reporting by Eric Garcia from Capitol Hill.

Oliver O’Connell19 April 2023 15:45

1681914600Premium: Dominion settlement not end of legal circus for Fox News

Oliver O’Connell19 April 2023 15:30

1681913754House GOP prepares border enforcement push

For months, House Republicans have railed against Biden administrations that manage the U.S. border with Mexico, hold hearings, visit border communities and promise to advance legislation to crack down on illegal immigration and human trafficking. dope.

But so far they have failed to unite behind a plan, stalling efforts to pass legislation.

Now they hope to change that.

Oliver O’Connell19 April 2023 15:15

