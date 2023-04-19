Profile and biography of Iriana Jokowi, taught 6 semesters then left and married Joko Widodo





TRIBUNJAMBI.COM – Profile and biographical data of First Lady Iriana Jokowi. Iriana Jokowi is the wife of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), and is the seventh First Lady. Personal life of Iriana Jokowi Iriana was born in Solo on October 1, 1963. Is the first child of five siblings. Iriana was born into a family of educators or teachers. Ms Ana, known as First Lady, has three children from her marriage to Joko Widodo in 1986. His eldest son is Gibran Rakabuming Raka, born in 1987 and now Mayor of Solo. Read also: Update on travelers from Jambi whose car enters the train tracks in Banyumas, the driver is unaware Read also: The timeline of the discovery of the body of a public health official with children, so far still a mystery His second child, a daughter named Kahiyang Ayu, born in 1991, is married to Medan Mayor Bobby Afif Nasution. Lastly, his youngest son named Kaesang Pangarep who was born in 1994 has various businesses, one of which is in the food industry. Iriana Jokowi is known to have served as First Lady from 2014 until now. Indeed, Jokowi was elected president for two terms, namely 2014-2018 and 2019-present. Apart from being the First Lady, Iriana also served as the Chairperson of the Provincial PKK Activation Team of DKI Jakarta in 2012-2014. Prior to serving as the DKI Jakarta PKK Chairperson, Iriana also held the same position, namely that of the PKK Chairperson in the city of Surakarta in 2005-2012.

