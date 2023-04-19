As expected, the Apple CEO today met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss business and other matters





Apple CEO Tim Cook met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today as scheduled, renewing their commitment to invest in India. Cook thanked Modi for his warm welcome in a tweet featured below. thank you prime minister @Narendra Modi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can have on India’s future, from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we are committed to growing and investing in everything the country. pic.twitter.com/xRSjc7u5Ip Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 19, 2023 Modi responded in kind, tweeting “an absolute pleasure to meet. Glad to exchange views on various topics and highlight the ongoing technological transformations in India.” Cook first met PM Modi when he visited India in 2016 and in 2017 Apple began assembling an iPhone model. Many things have changed since then. Apple has started to reduce its reliance on China as the trade war between Washington and Beijing escalates and after Covid battered the world’s biggest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou. Apple also leveraged government financial incentives to triple production of iPhones in India to more than $7 billion in the fiscal year that ended in March, Bloomberg News previously reported. India now accounts for around 7% of Apple’s global iPhone production, and annual sales in the country have jumped to $6 billion. Bloomberg. While details or their meeting are unknown, Patently Apple released a report last week noting that India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said her country is looking to become more involved in global supply chains and serve as an alternative to China through production incentive schemes. On Monday, Sitharaman gave the example that “mobile phone manufacturing in the Asian nation in 2014 produced very few devices and the industry grew to become one of the largest exporters in the world.” At the end of January, we published a report titled “Apple became the first tech company in India to export $1 billion worth of smartphones in a month”. Clearly, the Indian finance minister’s comment last week was in the context of Apple’s manufacturing success.

