John Rutherford becomes 6th member of Florida congressional delegation to endorse Donald Trump





A Republican from Jacksonville is Florida’s sixth congressman to endorse Donald Trump over Ron DeSantis, a former congressman.

“As a former sheriff, I understand the importance of a fair and impartial justice system. The systemic targeting of Americans with conservative ideals, especially our 45th President of the United States, dishonors our nation’s heritage” said U.S. Representative John Rutherford, a four-term lawmaker and former Duval County sheriff.

“As strong Republicans, we need to restore law, order, and justice to our country, and President Trump is the right person to do that. Under President Trump’s leadership, America was safer, more secure, and more prosperous, and as the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump will make America great again!

This is the second time Rutherford has crossed paths with DeSantis in an endorsement process.

In 2018, the congressman chose Adam Putnam over DeSantis in the primary, although DeSantis represents an adjacent district that included neighboring St. Johns County.

Rutherford joins U.S. Representatives Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna and Cory Mills and Greg Steubein endorsing Trump, whose campaign says it expects even more endorsements to follow. Rutherford and Steube announced their support after DeSantis began calling members of the delegation asking them not to announce Trump’s endorsements, according to NBC News Matt Dixon.

We learn Rep. Laurel Lee just endorsed DeSantis, the only Florida congressman to back him, meanwhile.

DeSantis dodges questions about Trump’s tidal wave of approvals that correlates with governors’ recent drop in the polls.

At a state press conference surrounding a new crackdown on The Walt Disney Co., the governor declined to respond to a request for comment from reporters on a number of Senate endorsements for the former president, who continues to build on the momentum of the 2024 presidential primary elections.

It’s a big announcement. I mean, honestly, you ask me about the political process. I mean, why don’t we focus on this problem? DeSantis replied

In addition to the dozens of members of the House of Representatives choosing Trump, senators are also making their positions known, including Marcia Blackburn and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Ted Buddof of North Carolina, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Cindy Hyde -Smithof from Mississippi, Markwayne Mullin from Oklahoma, Eric Schmitt from Missouri. , Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and JD Vance of Ohio.

Florida’s two senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, have yet to endorse the 2024 race. Scott is unlikely to back DeSantis, saying he and the governor aren’t talking.

In addition to Lee, DeSantis has been endorsed by two congressmen so far, Kentuckys Thomas Massie and TexasChip Roy.

___

Florida Politics’ Jacob Ogles contributed to this report.

Post views: 0

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://floridapolitics.com/archives/604438-rutherford-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related