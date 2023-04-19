Chinese threat moving in ‘wrong direction’, top Pacific commander warns

The US military leader in the Pacific on Tuesday dismissed the inevitability of armed conflict in the Taiwan Strait, putting a damper on otherwise ominous predictions from his colleagues in uniform.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping wants his military to be ready to execute an operation for Taiwan by 2027, but a number of factors could influence his final call, said Admiral John Aquilino, who heads the US Indo-Pacific Command. in Hawaii. “So the timeline — everyone will have an opinion in the moment. I think everyone’s guessing,” he told lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Aquilino was responding to a question about his predecessor, retired Admiral Phillip Davidson, who in March 2021 said a Chinese invasion of Taiwan could occur “within the next six years.” Asked to comment during his Senate confirmation hearing later that same month, Aquilino said the possibility was “much closer to us than most think.”

Adm. John Aquilino, commander of United States Indo-Pacific Command, takes part in an honor guard ceremony at the India Ministry of Defense headquarters in New Delhi. “War is not inevitable, and it is not imminent,” Aquilino said in his opening speech on a US-China war over Taiwan. “But we don’t have the luxury of time.”

“Now, for me, the timing doesn’t matter,” Aquilino said at the House Armed Services Committee’s April 18 hearing. “I am responsible for preventing this conflict today and, should deterrence fail, to be able to fight and win.”

He said, “I believe the threat trends are headed in the wrong direction. There’s no doubt about it. But I’ll tell you…the US military is ready for any eventuality today.”

“I’m not sure it’s a question of balance of power. I think there are a ton of variables on what might motivate President Xi Jinping to take this step,” he told about the rapid modernization and expansion of Chinese forces. “And it’s our job to convince him every day that it would be a bad choice.”

The more cautious assessment comes after stark warnings from US military leaders that conflict in the Western Pacific could be on the horizon.

In January, a leaked internal memo from Gen. Mike Minihan, who heads the Air Force’s Air Mobility Command, sought to encourage more urgency in his troops, saying, “I hope I’m wrong. . My instinct tells me that we will fight in 2025.”

Last October, Admiral Michael Gilday, the Navy’s chief of naval operations, said the United States should prepare for contingencies as early as 2023: “I can’t rule it out. I don’t mean to be alarmist at all. saying that. It’s just we can’t wish for that.”

U.S. and Philippine troops fire a Javelin anti-tank weapon during their annual Balikatan joint military exercises at Fort Magsaysay April 13, 2023, in Nueva Ecija, Philippines. More than 17,000 Filipino and American soldiers are taking part in the largest edition of the joint military exercise to date, which includes live-fire exercises at sea, as the two countries strengthen their defense ties amid shared concerns regarding China’s affirmation in the Asia-Pacific region.

The “Davidson Window”, as it is sometimes called, has been cited in some circles as definitive, and it is sparking more public debate about America’s potential role in a future defense of the island, which Beijing says , is Chinese territory despite Taipei’s longstanding rejection. of the complaint.

The Defense Department’s civilian leadership, however, sought to further nuance the conversation by emphasizing that continued deterrence by the United States and its allies was a decisive factor in Chinese decision-making.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in January that China was stepping up its military maneuvers around Taiwan. “But whether or not that means an invasion is imminent, I seriously doubt it,” he said.

Pentagon policy chief Colin Kahl, in public remarks last November, said an amphibious assault across the Taiwan Strait is not as likely in the next few years, although the risks of mishap military remain high in the region.

During an appearance earlier this month at Rice University in Houston, CIA Director William Burns said: “I would not underestimate Xi Jinping’s ambition to control Taiwan. He has been very upfront about it.”

“I think today is at least our assessment that Xi Jinping and China’s military leadership have doubts about whether they could pull off an invasion of Taiwan at an acceptable cost,” Burns said.

“I don’t believe a military conflict over Taiwan is inevitable, but what concerns us at the CIA and throughout the U.S. intelligence community is that we believe Xi ordered the PLA, the Chinese military, to be ready by 2027 to successfully invade Taiwan,” he said.

“Being ready doesn’t mean he’s made a decision to go to war in 2027, 2028 or 2026, but that’s something we have to take very seriously as well,” Burns said.

