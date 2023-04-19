SMRC researchers are confident that Jokowi and Mega have voting potential to give the presidential candidate ticket to Ganjar





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) researcher Saidiman Ahmad assesses President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and PDIP Chairman Megawati Sukarnoputri will a vote carry Ganjar Pranowo as presidential candidate 2024-2029. This was based on the results of the SMRC survey which showed that Ganjar’s eligibility had risen again after dropping earlier. “So far, I still believe that Jokowi and Mega will have a voice for (the stretcher) Ganjar. The reason is clear, because Ganjar is the most potential or competitive framework of the PDIP in this presidential election” , Saidiman said, quoted on Wednesday (19/4/2023). Saidiman then explained the results of the SMRC survey, Ganjar Pranowo’s name was the first in the Top of Mind format. Although he was down for a while, Ganjar is back on track, he said, and his eligibility is believed to continue to rise. “In a priority format, Ganjar’s vote fell from 16.2% in March to 13% in the first week of April 2023. However, it then recovered to 16.5% in the second week. of April 2023,” he said. explain the results of the investigation. Apart from that, he also said that Ganjar’s leeway to increase his eligibility is still quite large as his level of popularity or recognition is still not one hundred percent compared to other personalities. “There is an opportunity for Ganjar to increase its eligibility with broader public awareness,” he said. Based on this, Saidiman believes that Ganjar’s chances of gaining the approval of Megawati Soekarnoputri and President Jokowi are very high, even the highest compared to other personalities. He then explained the strong reasons why PDIP could support Ganjar. “The reason is because Ganjar is a PDIP cadre. As a major party, PDIP of course wants its cadres to return to the presidency. So far, Ganjar is the most competitive PDIP cadre and even its voice tends to be superior to other personalities,” he said. He also said that the PDI-P certainly did not want to miss the opportunity to bring back its cadres to become president and win a hat-trick in the presidential election at the same time. “I am sure that the PDIP will not pass up the opportunity to reappoint its cadres to the presidency in the general elections of 2024,” Saidiman said. Previously, SMRC Research Director Deni Irvani, during a presentation of survey results in Jakarta last weekend, explained that Ganjar was the number most voted by respondents in a mock election. presidential election in open, semi-open and closed format. According to a report by Between. source: Between There are many advantages to saving in Islamic banks. Take a look, which Islamic bank are you a client of?

