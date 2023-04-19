Politics
National K-12 Realists chart an agenda to move beyond education’s culture wars
“The collective delusions of K-12 education distract from the stubborn fact that most Americans, including policymakers and young people, agree on important K-12 issues.“
he daily K-12 education news is filled with stories about the culture wars on issues such as critical race theory, teaching American history, banning books from libraries, and gay and transgender rights. While these disagreements exist, focusing on them creates collective illusions (or false narratives) about what Americans expect from K-12 education. Collective illusions exist because a majority of individuals reject an opinion in private but follow it because they mistakenly believe that is what most people want.
Collective delusions of K-12 education distract from the stubborn fact that most Americans, including policymakers and young people, agree on important K-12 issues. This other K-12 story about agreement on central issues creates a ideological heart which does not exist as a physical place but as a state of mind not subject to ideological culture wars. National realists live in this ideological heartland occupied by about two-thirds of Americans. They can lean left or right or belong to that forgotten group called moderates. They share a desire for practical solutions rather than culture wars.
A different story
Today’s national realists in the ideological core of K-12 education agree on three things.
First, K-12 is a priority issue and requires a priority reset. A bipartisan poll of 2022 midterm voters report that nearly three in four (72%) say their top priority for 2023 for state lawmakers is to improve K-12 education, only outdated by more than three in four (76%) whose top priority is to improve the economy and the employment situation .
An The Echelon Insights survey documents the depth of Americans’ desire for change. Almost six out of ten(56%) want schools to rethink the way they educate children and create new ways of teaching. Populace, a Massachusetts nonprofit, provides details on this K-12 reset. He reports that Americans prioritize the development of practical skills for young people by describing what they expect from K-12 education. This includes the ability to solve problems and make decisions, show character and demonstrate the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic. Only one in four (26%) think schools do this successfully.
Second, the college degree has lost its luster. A Wall Street Journal-NORC survey finds that nearly six in ten Americans (56%) say a four-year degree isn’t worth the cost because people often graduate without specific skills and with significant debt. The most skeptical about the value of a diploma are between 18 and 34 years old. Populace reports that preparing children for college has gone from a pre-pandemic ranking of ten out of 57 K-12 priorities to 47.
Additionally, today’s Gen Z high schoolers don’t view college through the same rose-colored glasses as previous generations. Five surveys between February 2020 and January 2022 revealed that in January 2022, half (51%) of high school students plan to attend a four-year college, down 20 percentage points from a high of 71% in May 2020. Nearly one-third prefer post-secondary school experiences of two years or less rather than a four-year college experience.
Third, parents want more educational pathways for young people. American compass reports that more than eight in ten parents (85%) strongly agree or somewhat agree that there should be more educational options available for my child, with strong support for career paths not academics. These include programs such as a three-year apprenticeship after high school leading to a valuable degree and a well-paying job.
Additionally, a Tyton Partners investigation reports that more than 70% of parents are interested in new curricular and extracurricular programs that offer a range of outcomes and produce a comprehensive education for children.
A master program
These three priorities are at the heart of what many governors have proposed as a K-12 governance curriculum. A analysis of 2023, the state of state governors addresses reports that the provision of vocational and technical programs and more educational options and support programs for families and youth class among the most popular questions cited by governors.
These programs include apprenticeships and internships; dual enrollment in high school and post-secondary; professional academies, training camps to acquire specific knowledge and skills; and staffing, placement and other support services for families and youth. All of these familiarize students with the practical demands of the workforce and employers by engaging them in work guided by adult mentors. They develop youth autonomy by providing them with the knowledge, relationships and networks they need to seize opportunities and human fulfilment.
Five characteristics characterize these programs:
- Degree-related learning:The programs teach academic and technical skills related to the needs of local employers. Students receive a diploma when they complete a program so they have a head start on getting a good job.
- Focus on work and careers:Students explore work and careers early in school, with guest speakers and field trips. In secondary school, they participate in internships (integrated into classroom teaching) to put them in contact with adults.
- Adult counselors:Counselors help students make informed choices and overcome obstacles they encounter. They also help students build their confidence and knowledge so they can make their own choices about their path.
- Community partnerships: Employers, industry groups and other local institutions create civic partnerships focused on program success. These include written agreements that clarify responsibilities, governance structures and funding sources.
- Supporting laws and policies:Local, state, and federal laws, policies, and programs can (and do) create a framework for program development. This is critical to the success of the program.
There is compelling evidence that these programs help young adults succeed. A Fordham Institute the analysis shows five advantages. First, they are not, in fact, far from college, since those who take career-oriented courses are just as likely as their peers to attend college. Second, they increase graduation rates. Third, they improve academic outcomes, especially for women and disadvantaged students. Fourth, they increase income. Fifth and finally, they improve other skills like perseverance and self-efficacy.
A new program of opportunities
Americans want a new youth opportunity program where a college degree is one of many paths to opportunity. This pluralism of opportunity creates a common sense governance agenda for policy makers based on a more flexible K-12 education system. But this does not imply uniformity in implementation. Republicans in 22 states and Democrats in 17 states hold the governorship and both state houses trifecta one-party governments, legislative specifics will vary according to voter preferences.
This pluralism of implementation is part of the American federalist tradition. It allows states and local governments to test and refine laws and policies over time. In the lyrics offormer Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis, a single courageous state can, if its citizens choose, serve as a laboratory and attempt new societal and economic experiments without risk to the rest of the country.
There is a real opportunity for coalition-building at the ideological core that overcomes our collective illusions about what Americans seek in K-12 education. We can create a new narrative about a coalition of national realists who have a practical set of governing ideas based on everyday concerns shared by most Americans..
Bruno V. Manno is Senior Advisor for the Walton Family Foundations education program and former United States Assistant Secretary of Education.
|
