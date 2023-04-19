UK denies talks with Turkey on building submarines, despite Erdogan’s comments





BELFAST The UK is not currently in talks with Turkey to support submarine construction, although President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has recently suggested otherwise. During a speech in Istanbul on Tuesday, he said the UK wanted to cooperate with us on building submarines, compared with from the London news site Middle East Eye. A source told the outlet that the UK was “interested in joint production of unmanned submarines with Turkey”. Erdogan did not share any details on how the potential partnership might work, or whether joint shipbuilding production was the intention. Either way, his public comments appear to be out of step with the UK. A Royal Navy spokesman told Breaking Defense in a statement on Wednesday that no one knew of these [Turkish] discussions, including teams from the UK’s Submarine Delivery Agency, the Defense Nuclear Organization and shipbuilder BAE Systems. The manufacturer has defense ties with Turkey after agreeing to support design work for the future TF-X fighter jet under development. Under a joint venture, Britain’s Rolls Royce and Kale Group are also among industry competitors offering engines for the plane once it enters production. At the moment, prototype jets are built into General Electric’s F-110 turbofan. Although Britain’s military naval agencies are not in talks on submarine issues, a number of “high-level visits to Turkey” by British defense officials have taken place in recent years, according to Sidharth Kaushal, a researcher at Royal United, based in the UK. Services Institute Defense Think Tank. He said defense cooperation had tightened since the UK raised arms export restrictions initially imposed on Turkey in 2019 following Ankara’s military operations in northwestern Syria. A discussion of Turkey’s particular interest in unmanned systems, he said, is to be expected. “What is not surprising is that Turkey is talking about developing unmanned capabilities because in many ways it has tried to sell itself as a breakthrough player in this field, relying largely on the success of the Bayraktar TB-2. [armed UAV],” he said. “In terms of what Britain would get from co-development with Turkey, this seems more difficult to assess as the Royal Navy has come some distance in terms of working with industry to develop and acquire submarine ships. unmanned sailors. So it looks like technology sharing, based on the latest reports, would be more one way than the other. The UK’s rejection of Erdogan’s comments comes just weeks after the country last had to quell international rumors of defense cooperation. In March, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) claimed it was close to joining the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) program, which the UK said hours later was not all. absolutely true. Recommended

