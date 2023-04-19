Earlestown Post Office gains new postmaster





Imran Khan took over the premises and became the new postmaster.

His decision to take on the role was due to the “potential and beauty” he saw in the town and post office, before the town center underwent a multi-million pound regeneration.

Imran and his new team are delighted to have joined Earlestown Business and look forward to improving the Haydock Street Post Office.

Imran, 44, said: “It was specifically this post office because of the absolute potential and beauty of the area.

“I haven’t been to this side of town at all in terms of my professional life, but I just loved the opportunity and the potential of what we can do here is exciting.

“This town has beautiful key characters and the market too.

“People were so welcoming to me, it was fantastic.”

The Bolton Postmaster was due to take over on Tuesday 4 April, however, the post office was closed for eight days due to public holidays and tenancy issues.

It officially opened under its new postmaster on Wednesday, April 12.

The temporary closure has raised concerns among residents.

The former Vodafone franchisee added: “There was concern across town about whether we were going to stay open, but we want to say over there that we’re not closing, and instead we’re staying open and looking into open for longer hours, including a Saturday; we just need to get the momentum right.

“Were not closing, were here to stay and were looking to invest a lot more in the business.”

Imran hopes to invest more in the business with his new team (Image: St Helens Star)

The postmaster explained how the new opening hours will be implemented, with the new owner hoping to develop the business side of the post office by introducing more sweets and drinks.

Imran and his team hope to improve the workshop (Image: St Helens Star)

Imran said: “The attendance is massive here and you had to focus a bit more on the floor, so that’s what you had to do.

“We were now a new team with a new owner, and if anyone has any comments or suggestions, I’m here as the postmaster and more than happy to speak with my customers.

“We want to be part of the community and serve the people of Newton-le-Willows.”

