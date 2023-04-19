White House dodges when Biden confronts Xi Jinping over alleged secret police stations and spy balloons





White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged a question about when President Biden will confront Chinese President Xi Jinping over his country’s growing aggression against the United States in recent months. . Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy pressed Jean-Pierre on the issue during a Wednesday briefing at the White House. Doocy referred to recent revelations about alleged Chinese secret police stations operating in the United States, as well as the recent Chinese spy craft flying over the country. “China is setting up police stations in the United States; there’s more evidence now that they created COVID; there’s reason to think there were more spy balloons than the White House didn’t say. Why is President Biden taking so long to call Xi and tell him to stop?” Doocy asked. “We have repeatedly said that the president intends to call President Xi. I don’t have a call to read to you at this time,” Jean-Pierre replied. “Listen, and we’ve said this before, we think it’s important to keep lines of communication open with China.” CHINESE DEFENSE MINISTERS’ TOUR TO TOP RUSSIAN MILITARY ACADEMY HIGHLIGHTS STRONG TIES BETWEEN MOSCOW AND BEIJING “We think this is an important bilateral relationship, the US-China relationship, even as we talk about strategic competition with China,” she continued. “That has not changed. We will continue to move forward this way.” The FBI arrested two New York residents on Monday for allegedly running a secret Chinese government police station in Manhattan’s Chinatown. The organization was found to be one of several such stations believed to be operating in North America, with authorities saying others have been found in Los Angeles, Houston and Toronto, Canada. CHINA CRITICIZES US SANCTIONS ON FENTANYL TRADE, SAYS THEY UNDERMINE WASHINGTON-BEIJING RELATIONS: REPORT The arrests at the police station came just weeks after China flew a surveillance craft across the continental United States, only for Biden to order it shot down off the coast of South Carolina. The Biden administration said it was just the most recent of several such incursions into US airspace. While Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a scheduled meeting with his Chinese counterpart on the balloon debacle, Biden has yet to speak with Xi regarding China’s various violations of US sovereignty. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The leaders last spoke publicly in November 2022, though Biden said in mid-February he expected to speak with Xi and “get to the bottom of it.”

