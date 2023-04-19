2 more Florida congressmen considering endorsing Trump: Exclusive





In another blow to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ yet-to-be-official presidential candidacy, two other Republican members of Congress from his own state are preparing to endorse Donald Trump for another term. Representatives Gus Bilirakis and Carlos Gimenez each plan to announce their support for the former president this week, multiple sources familiar with the matter told TIME.

Their promises continue a downward spiral of sorts for DeSantis, who steadily loses ground in the battle for approval from lawmakers in his own backyard. The development is even more remarkable after his political team recently tried to stem the bleeding by asking Republicans in Florida to refrain from endorsing Trump. DeSantis hasn’t officially launched a campaign yet, but he’s laid the groundwork for a run. He is expected to enter the race after the Florida legislature ends next month.

Bilirakis and Gimenez also pledged to be at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach on Thursday night, as the former president hosts members of the Florida delegation who have previously supported him, including Representatives Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna, Cory Mills and Greg Steube. It is not yet known whether Representatives Byron Donalds and John Rutherford, who also backed Trump, will be present at the rally.

Neither Bilirakis nor Gimenez responded to requests for comment. Rep. Brian Mast, another Republican from Florida, also told associates he plans to officially endorse Trump in the coming days. And on Wednesday, Rep. Vern Buchanan officially put his weight behind Trump. TIME reported last week that Buchanan expected to endorse Trump in the coming days.

All of their endorsements will bring Trump’s number of Florida congressmen to 10, while DeSantis has just one, Rep. Laurel Lee, who on Tuesday announced her support for the governor. Before winning her House seat last year, Lee served as DeSantis’ first secretary of state. Most of Florida’s 22 Republicans in Congress have yet to take sides in the presidential race.

Last week, TIME reported that four Florida House Republicans—Reps. Buchanan, Kat Cammack, Brian Mast and Greg Steube – had told associates they were preparing to publicly endorse Trump. All but Cammack have since done so.

The addition of Bilirakis and Gimenez comes amid a tough few days for DeSantis’ presidential prospects. Over the weekend, one of his top donors said he was ending his plans to fund the governor’s presidential candidacy because of his proposals to ban LGBTQ-themed books and his enactment. a six-week abortion ban.

DeSantis also recently angered some Floridians by saying in a New Hampshire speech that Florida had no “state pride” before becoming governor. This caught the attention of DeSantis’ predecessor as governor, Senator Rick Scott. “I’ve always been proud to live in Florida and I’ve never met another Floridian who wasn’t proud to live in the Sunshine State,” Scott told TIME on Monday. “We have great weather, low taxes and pride in our state, our country and its history.”

Scott’s warning came shortly after DeSantis made headlines for threatening to build a state prison next to Disney World, the latest escalation in the governor’s longstanding feud with the company. about his opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prohibits teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. (The Florida Board of Education on Wednesday approved extending the measure to all Florida students through 12th grade.)

DeSantis suffered another humiliation on Tuesday, when he met with a group of congressional lawmakers in Washington, DC, organized by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank. Minutes after the event ended, one of the attendees, Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas, endorsed Trump. “I met with Governor DeSantis,” Gooden said in a statement. “And while he did a commendable job in Florida, there is no doubt in my mind that President Trump is the only leader capable of saving America from the leftist onslaught that we now face.”

Yet the pushback from Florida lawmakers was particularly stark. Steube, who backed Trump this week, told Politico Playbook that DeSantis hasn’t contacted him once in the past five years, nor has he responded to Steube’s connection attempts. That all changed last week when more members of the Florida delegation rolled out their Trump endorsements and TIME reported on Steube’s plans to support the former president. DeSantis’ assistant, Ryan Tyson, called him soon after to keep him waiting.

While Bilirakis and Gimenez aren’t among the group of lawmakers Team DeSantis has reportedly contacted in recent days, their plans to endorse Trump are another sign of DeSantis’ efforts to keep his potential rival from getting on the board. fail.

