Erdogan Puts Modern Monetary Theory to the Test in Turkey’s Presidential Election





For the crime of daring to raise interest rates as inflation hits 40-year highs, Jerome Powell has been called a “dangerous man” and a failure by Elizabeth Warren. Perhaps the Massachusetts senator would prefer Recep Tayyip Erdogan instead. WHAT WILL ERDOGAN DO IF HE LOSES THE ELECTIONS IN Türkiye Turkey’s president embraced modern monetary theory, bullying Turkey’s central bank into cutting interest rates even as inflation hit double digits. Since September 2021, the Turkish central bank has lowered interest rates from 19% to less than 9%. During this period, inflation more than doubled, rising from almost 20% to over 50%, reaching almost 80% at the end of last year. Over the past year, the lira has fallen by 25% against the US dollar. Erdogan’s silly monetary policy may be driven by his interpretation of Islamic finance, and Warren’s by the equally onerous religion of progressivism. But their dogmatic oppositions to rational and practical economic analysis are the same. Under the cloak of populism, Erdogan has executed the monetary policy that Warren can only dream of. Yet, given the results, who could possibly support him? Turkey has long been plagued by price instability. Erdogan blamed foreign intervention during the election campaign, but it’s really the product of bad political choices in the country. Over the past half-century, Ankara has repeatedly financed reckless domestic stimulus with foreign debt. As a result, he had to recklessly print money just to meet his interest obligations. The picture has not always been so bleak. Government privatization of state-owned industries and deregulation of private industries, along with a slight increase in female labor force participation, led to a rebound in economic growth around the turn of the century, bringing inflation down to a stable rate slightly below 10% from 2004 to 2018. While Turkey’s central bank managed to raise rates to offset a COVID-era rebound in inflation, Erdoganomics fundamentalism was finally fully executed in 2021 . While Turkey’s real interest rates hovered around zero during this most stable period of price stability, real interest rates hovered between -70% and -40%. Centuries of classical economics would explain how negative double-digit real interest rates create ruinous hyperinflation. But Erdogan is adamant that “as long as your brother is in power, interest will continue to drop.” In his ideological obsession with making the cost of borrowing cheaper than free, Erdogan, who is driven by Shariah compliance, is no different from Warren. And both are no different from the religious fundamentalists who for centuries relied on an obvious perversion of the words of Christ to prohibit usury. The famous utilitarian Jeremy Bentham summed up the morality of anti-usury Christians, anti-Riba Muslims and anti-growth progressives over 200 years ago: “It is an oppression for a man to claim his own money. that of him.” CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER Just as cash flow from the Gulf kept Ankara afloat some 30 years ago, Russia is now filling Turkey’s coffers, accounting for tens of billions in unexplained inflows into Ankara’s balance sheet. Since widespread sanctions hampered its trade after the invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s use of Turkish banking services is a win-win situation for both nations. But with prices doubling every two years, money alone may not be enough. The overwhelming majority of young Turks say they hope to emigrate from their country if they can. And there is little hope for them: Erdogan’s opponent is not a classic monetarist, having criticized the president for not cutting interest rates in 2018.

