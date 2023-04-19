‘An absolute delight,’ says PM Modi as Apple CEO Tim Cook praises his ‘warm welcome’

Apple CEO Tim Cook met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome he received. The tech leader affirmed his commitment to grow and invest across India and also said he shared PM Modi’s vision on the positive impact of technology.

“Thank you to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can have on India’s future, from education and developers to manufacturing and environment, we are committed to growing and investing across the country,” he tweeted.

thank you prime minister @Narendra Modi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can have on India’s future, from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we are committed to growing and investing in everything the country. pic.twitter.com/xRSjc7u5Ip — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 19, 2023

Prime Minister Modi also responded to the tweet and said he was delighted to meet the tech leader. Leaders exchange views on technological transformation in India.

An absolute pleasure to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on various topics and highlight the ongoing technological transformations in India,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

The meeting between the Apple CEO and Prime Minister Modi came as Tim Cook is expected to inaugurate India’s second Apple store in Delhi’s Saket district on Thursday.

According to information from the Cupertino-headquartered tech giant, Apple Saket features a distinct and quirky layout that is inspired by the many gates of Delhi. Each gate represents a particular phase in the city’s rich history. This new outlet will provide customers with innovative ways to explore, find and purchase Apple products, along with exceptional customer service and experience.

We are thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket,” said Deirdre OBrien, senior vice president of retail at Apple.

Our amazing team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services,” he added.

