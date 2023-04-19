Connect with us

Politics

‘An absolute delight,’ says PM Modi as Apple CEO Tim Cook praises his ‘warm welcome’

‘An absolute delight,’ says PM Modi as Apple CEO Tim Cook praises his ‘warm welcome’

 


Apple CEO Tim Cook met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome he received. The tech leader affirmed his commitment to grow and invest across India and also said he shared PM Modi’s vision on the positive impact of technology.

“Thank you to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can have on India’s future, from education and developers to manufacturing and environment, we are committed to growing and investing across the country,” he tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi also responded to the tweet and said he was delighted to meet the tech leader. Leaders exchange views on technological transformation in India.

An absolute pleasure to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on various topics and highlight the ongoing technological transformations in India,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

The meeting between the Apple CEO and Prime Minister Modi came as Tim Cook is expected to inaugurate India’s second Apple store in Delhi’s Saket district on Thursday.

According to information from the Cupertino-headquartered tech giant, Apple Saket features a distinct and quirky layout that is inspired by the many gates of Delhi. Each gate represents a particular phase in the city’s rich history. This new outlet will provide customers with innovative ways to explore, find and purchase Apple products, along with exceptional customer service and experience.

We are thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket,” said Deirdre OBrien, senior vice president of retail at Apple.

Our amazing team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services,” he added.

Learn more: Apple Inc makes a strategic decision in India by opening its first flagship store

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/apple-ceo-tim-cook-meets-pm-modi-affirms-commitment-to-invest-across-india-11681912511541.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com

Related Topics: