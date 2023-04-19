True partition of the world. Warriors and profiteers

Xi Jinping assessed France’s readiness to defend the current world order. What he heard from Emmanuel Macron could hasten China’s decision to invade Taiwan.

The world is not divided into dictatorships and democracies. It is not divided into North and South. Nor is he divided into supporters of the United States, China or Russia. That is to say, such divisions exist and they are very important for current politics. Without them, it would be difficult for us to navigate the tangle of interests and conflicts.

But there is a much deeper and more fundamental division. An existential. The real division of the world is where those who take politics seriously stand on one side, that is, as a place where a final confrontation can arise at any time, where the life of their nation is played out. the Warriors. On the other hand, those who only think they take politics seriously, because they carry out farsighted economic activities, form alliances and build security systems, but do not consider the possibility that their partners and adversaries may resort to weapons. In the final analysis, they can be called profiteers.

They live and manage the affairs of their country as if the threat would never come. As if despite the difficulties and obstacles the world would always be predictable and would not go beyond established frameworks. They can be compared to chess players (sometimes talented and exceptional), who believe that they will always play chess, and a fight to the death is far from them. This is the realm of history, or it takes place very far. It does not concern them.

Warriors, on the other hand, know that playing chess is just a form of confrontation, as some chess training partners have tricks up their sleeves and will pull them out as soon as they see an opportunity.

In Europe, the first approach has prevailed for many decades. Postwar Europeans, surrounded by American military and initially economic care, behaved like a careless child who believed that any behavior would go unpunished and that no threat was real. This conviction allowed France de Gaulle to withdraw from the military structures of NATO in 1966 and live in the illusion of grandeur, believing that its own nuclear weapons would be enough to deter opponents. Such a conviction was the deepest hidden reason for the German policy of rapprochement with the Soviet Union, then with Russia, under the slogan Wandel durch Handel. It was already visible in the 1970s, during the period of détente, and was fully revealed at the end of the story after 1989.

The President of France belongs to the second type of politician, although he certainly considers himself to be incredibly visionary and capable of securing not only his own country but the whole of Europe. After all, during his trip to China, he took the helm of the biggest French companies, sponsored a huge Airbus contract, which greatly expands the sale of French pork and other small contracts that will contribute to the prosperity of France, of Europe, and further link them to the Chinese economy, which can only have beneficial effects for peace. Moreover, Macron has once again obtained assurances from Xi Jinping that he considers the use of nuclear weapons to be unacceptable. An assurance that he generously shares with his interlocutors since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, because he knows that it is the only thing they really fear.

In exchange, Macron didn’t have to do anything special. He simply had to distance himself from the defense of Taiwan by applying the principle of equal distance vis-à-vis China and America. President Xi does not fear criticism from European politicians or distancing himself from his intentions. Of course, it would be better if Macron just said that Taiwan belongs to China, but as Stanisaw Baraczak wrote, there are certain realities.

It was therefore enough for the guest to declare that it was not his conflict. And if it wasn’t his, then maybe he wasn’t European either? And the assertion that Europe cannot be a vassal of the United States must have pleased the ears of the president as well. In this way, Macron inadvertently played into the world created by the cartoonists of Chinas world times. America is portrayed there as a bony, fake-smiling Uncle Sam, always having missiles, bombs, or at least matches up his sleeve to set fire to unsuspecting partners who are essentially his servants.

European politicians are portrayed as somewhat bewildered but sympathetic, unwittingly and perhaps reluctantly succumbing to the manipulations of “Uncle Sam”, and in reality they are full of goodwill and responsive to gestures of friendship and practical cooperation from the Chinese.

The latter are always well, sincerely smiling and never having hidden intentions, because they simply want cooperation, which is hindered by the demonic Yankee. So just distance yourself from it, engage in peaceful cooperation with China, and the world will move in the right direction. What if a special operation happens along the way in Taiwan? After all, crises happen.

False sense of security

In the late 1990s, Caspar Weinberger, the head of the Pentagon under the Reagan administration, and journalist Peter Schweitzer published a book called The next war, in which they sketched scenarios of possible global or regional conflicts. The most dramatic was that of the Russian threat which, thanks to nuclear blackmail made possible by the installation of an innovative anti-missile system, effectively distanced the United States from Europe and took control of it.

It doesn’t seem that the wealthy capitals of Europe cared too much about the grim predictions of the American hawk, especially since Margaret Thatcher wrote the book’s approving preface. Europe did not want to think about war and nuclear blackmail. The feeling of security was omnipresent and global.

And it is safe to assume that the feeling of security is the factor which still dominates and distinguishes the politics of the Western countries from the politics of the frontline countries in the European Union, with the exception of course of Hungary, which has chose the path of vassalage in the opposite direction.

To put it bluntly: the French, along with the Dutch, Belgians, Italians and Germans, do not believe that their countries face any real danger. The buzz can only happen in the east: in Ukraine, maybe Poland or Estonia. Paris and Berlin will be safe. Western Europeans simply do not believe and do not take into account that hostile forces can also come to their country. After all, they don’t belong in the Russian near abroad and have always been mostly friendly and free from the Russophobia that shapes thinking east of the continent.

The French socialist politician who, commenting on the Chinese visit, welcomes President Macron among people who treat international politics sensibly, is a perfect example of how alienated many European elites are from a sense of threat. Likewise, the statement by Charles Michel, who simply said that Macron was right to talk about European strategic autonomy and that Europe should not engage in other peoples’ conflicts after the visit to China. Rolf Muetzenich, the leader of Germany’s ruling SPD, shares the same view and would not want Europe to become a party to the US-China conflict.

It can also be argued that such a false sense of security was behind the reluctant attitude of countries like France and Germany towards military aid to Ukraine. Given the strength of their economies, this assistance is minimal. According to the Kiel Institute of Economics, which meticulously compiles all donations, France has delivered or promised to deliver weapons worth 650 million euros for one year. Less than Norway, Sweden, not to mention Poland. After months of hesitation, Germany launched more aid, but bilateral aid (i.e. without EU aid) stands at 0.07% of GDP in the in the case of France and 0.21% of GDP in the case of Germany.





The complete article is available by following this link. Translated by jz





source:

Weekly PST