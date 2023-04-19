Donald Trump wins Florida endorsements over DeSantis





Data: Axios research. Graphics: Axios Visuals. DeSantis has not officially stated. Sen. Tim Scott (RS.C.) is seen as an endorsement for himself.

Former President Trump is pushing his fight deep into Governor Ron Desantis’ backyard in Florida, battling Disney and knocking out Sunshine State lawmakers one by one.

Why it matters: Trump sees DeSantis as his only threat to the nomination and has told his aides he will relentlessly hit him with name-calling and political attacks.

DeSantis got his first congressional endorsement from a member of the Florida delegation today, Rep. Laurel Lee, hours before meeting with three dozen members of Congress on Capitol Hill.

That was quickly overshadowed by news that Representatives John Rutherford and Brian Mast would become the sixth and seventh Florida House Republicans to endorse Trump. Josh Kraushaar tweeted, “No wonder DeSantis wasn’t going to get [Floridian U.S. Reps.] Matt Gaetz or Anna Paulina Luna. But losing Greg Steube, Brian Mast and Byron Donalds, the type of FL Republicans you expect to be on the DeSantis bandwagon is a leading indicator, something wrong with the [DeSantis] sensitization.”

DeSantis, who was endorsed by Reps. Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), leads Trump significantly in the 2o24 polls.

NBC News reported last week that DeSantis’ team called at least six members of the Florida delegation, including Lee, to try to stop them from endorsing Trump.

Massie, a rising GOP star who hosted the governor’s event on Capitol Hill yesterday, noted the heavy presence of protesters.

“[D]OGs don’t bark at parked cars,” Massie told Axios. “If you’re trying to rally Republicans to a cause and a far-left group shows up, that’s not a bad thing. ”

Trump continues to troll DeSantis of Palm Beach, Florida, posting yesterday after the Governor made new threats against Disney: “DeSanctus is being completely destroyed by Disney. His original PR plan failed, so now he’s coming back with a new one to save face.”

DeSantis suggested on Monday, perhaps partly ironically, that Florida could build a competing theme park or even a prison near Walt Disney World: “I think the possibilities are endless.”

Reality check: At home, DeSantis is racking up the wins after his resounding re-election 19 points in November. A front-page article in today’s Washington Post is titled “DeSantis is hoarding power and putting it to use…How DeSantis became Florida’s most powerful governor in a generation.”

With the GOP holding non-veto control of the state House and Senate, DeSantis is using the current legislative sessions to rapidly advance an agenda to “remake the state according to his vision,” writes the Post. He says in his book “The Courage to Be Free,” which will hit the New York Times bestseller list next Sunday for the sixth week in a row where he finally aims to “Make America Florida.”

To cap off DeSantis’ bad day, Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas) tweeted last night: “Today, after careful consideration and a positive meeting with Governor DeSantis, I have decided to endorse President @realDonaldTrump for 2024.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2023/04/19/trump-desantis-endorsements-florida The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related