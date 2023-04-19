E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against Donald Trump is very bad for Trump.





The first of what will likely be multiple court battles for Donald Trump is about to begin, after Senior US District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan denied Trump’s motion to adjourn the trial scheduled for April 25 for the civil assault charges filed against him by E. Jean Carroll. Noting that it was the former president himself who largely invited or provoked the publicity he believed created a need for the delay, Judge Kaplan ordered the trial to proceed as scheduled.

Trump now faces the immediate prospect of a one-on-one battle with a woman he described as a workaholic who enjoyed being sexually assaulted. Carroll had filed separate libel and assault suits against him based on the claim that he raped her in his dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman Fifth Avenue department store in the mid-1990s. of defamation still pending on appeal, Carroll’s assault complaint is now set for trial. The complaint was allowed to be filed so many years after the alleged assault due to a relatively new law that allows victims of sexual assault to file complaints after the applicable statute of limitations expires.

The evidence against the former president in the public record appears strong. First, based on Carroll’s public interviews, she appears to be an effective lawyer who should be a sympathetic witness on her own behalf. Additionally, there are a number of witnesses that Carroll had told about the incident at the same time that will corroborate his story. There is also unidentified male DNA on the dress she was wearing when the incident happened. Finally, Judge Kaplan admitted into evidence some of Trump’s past assaults on women, including the infamous Access Hollywood tape.

To defend against these charges, Trump chose Joseph Tacopina as lead counsel. Tacopina is a brutal brawler who is not known for his courtroom finesse or encyclopedic legal acumen. Indeed, his recent media appearances have already made him derided on late-night comedy shows. Not well regarded by many of our mutual colleagues in the New York Criminal Defense Bar, he was described to me by a much-loved courtroom veteran as Bruce Cutler with hair, an unflattering reference to the bulldog of John Gottis’ much-maligned courtroom.

The other half of Trump’s legal team is Alina Habba, a Florida attorney with little or no trial experience. In his most significant court experience, Habba represented the former president in a lawsuit he filed against numerous political enemies, including Hillary Clinton and James Comey, for allegedly lying about his ties to Russia during the campaign. of 2016. In dismissing the case, Federal Judge Donald Middlebrooks delivered a scathing 46-page opinion concluding that the lawsuit was one no reasonable lawyer would have brought, brought in bad faith and for an improper purpose. In an extraordinary measure, he fined both Habba and Trump $937,989.39.

Carrolls’ attorney, Roberta Kaplan, an experienced and well-regarded civil rights and commercial lawyer known for her reasoned demeanor and practical approach, will make the legal battle even worse against Trump. Especially in the case where a woman has accused a man of physically brutalizing her, the contrast between Tacopinas’ alpha male persona and Kaplans’ reasonable professionalism will only bolster Carrolls’ claims.

If the strength of the evidence and the unequal confrontations between lawyers are not problematic enough for Trump, the federal judge presiding over the case is Lewis Kaplan, who is surely in Trump’s view among the judges in the Southern District least favorable to preside. that case. Justice Kaplan is a seasoned and highly regarded judge whose tough, no-nonsense approach will be much more in tune with Roberta Kaplan than with Joe Tacopina. A colleague who has a lot of experience with Judge Kaplan and who also worked with Tacopina predicted to me that Judge Kaplan would raise the possibility of holding Tacopina in contempt more than once during the trial. These will not be idle threats; the judge has a remarkable record of strict control of the lawyers who appear before him.

Just last month, the United States Supreme Court, in declining to review the case, upheld Justice Kaplans holding a lawyer in criminal contempt in a case where the lawyer refused to comply with an order he had made. Judge Kaplan sent the case back to the United States Attorney to prosecute the attorney. When the federal prosecutor refused to press charges for contempt, Judge Kaplan appointed a private prosecutor to pursue the criminal action against the lawyer, which ultimately resulted in a six-month prison sentence. While this unprecedented judicial use of prosecutorial powers is certainly questionable and has indeed been criticized by two dissenting Supreme Court justices as something the Constitution does not condone, it is a clear warning to the legal team at Trump that she is crossing particularly dangerous territory.

Given the existing criminal case for false New York County criminal records that Alvin Bragg is filing, and the impending and even larger indictments expected to be filed in Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, Georgia, the last thing Donald Trump needs is another legal threat forcing him from his Florida sanctuary. Maybe he doesn’t care enough about the outcome of the Carroll case to stay at Mar-a-Lago during his trial. Defendants in civil cases are generally not required to appear at trial, and given the painful realities involved, that may well be the path chosen by the former president. Judge Kaplan, citing the need to prepare the necessary security if Trump attends, gave both sides until April 20 to let the court know whether the principals will be attending. Unsurprisingly, Roberta Kaplan has already specified that her client will be there. If Trump decides not to attend, there will be a price to pay, as it opens the door to a jury argument: by staying away, Trump not only admits he has no defense against the prosecution, but it also insults both the process and the jurors themselves, a position no litigant would want to be in.

Even if Trump decides to bite that bullet in the litigation and stay at Mar-a-Lago, there’s no guarantee he can completely stay away. Roberta Kaplan can call him as a witness for the opposing party in her case, one who, under federal rules of evidence, is subject to cross-examination in her direct testimony. Given the breadth of damning material available to the seasoned Kaplan, this shouldn’t be a happy or productive experience for the former president. While it will be up to Judge Kaplan to determine whether to allow the hostile witness to cross, and if so, to what extent an assault on his character will be permitted, this is a potential nightmare for the Trump team. .

Under these extraordinarily adverse circumstances, one would expect the former president to offer Carroll a very large sum of money to settle the case without having to admit any guilt. As a courtroom junkie eager to see a fascinating trial unfold, I can only hope that Carroll’s goal is to hold Trump accountable both legally and financially. With the courtroom deck filled so substantially in her favor, she is in a strong position to do both.

