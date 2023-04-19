SOE Minister Erick Thohir’s Loyalty To President Joko Widodo Discussed, Called Willing To Endure!





KILAT.COM- The many advantages and disadvantages regarding the continuation of the Jakarta-Bandung rapid train project have been frequently discussed lately. Several parties, in particular the DPR RI, had suggested not to pursue the project because they considered the urgency and the costs associated with this project. As the political year approaches, many parties are pushing the issue of the Jakarta-Bandung fast train project under President Joko Widodo. BUMN Minister Erick Thohir also appears to have set up an agency linked to the continuation of the fast train project deemed problematic. Also read: Collection of greetings and how to design Eid Al-Fitr 2023 cards with interesting designs to welcome Eid 1444 H Erick Thohir also pointed out that the rapid train project would not be blocked and that efforts were being made to continue it. Responding to the attitude taken by the BUMN minister, Twitter influencer Rudi Valinka, owner of the @kurawa account, often discusses issues in government. Considers Erick Thohir loyal to President Jokowi and ready to shield the President from trouble towards the end of his term. “Erick Thohir is currently positioning himself as an image of President Jokowi’s true loyalist. He is ready to become a bumper for attacks on the President at the end of his term (Pildun U-20, fast train). What a great blow for s assert: The President’s Man. He wrote as reported by Kilat.Com from the @kurawa Twitter account. Also Read: References to Eid Al-Fitr Sermon 2023: Assurance from Allah after Fasting Ramadan In his tweet, he also cited a news site that reported Erick Thohir’s opinion on the high-speed train project. “Erick Thohir: Rapid Rail Project Cannot Be Accelerated” was the headline of the news page. Some Internet users also welcomed the attitude of the BUMN minister, considered indifferent to the many political issues of recent times. “Let’s hope this continues until the end of his term and is not brought about by the temptations of black politicians who simply support them to rise to higher positions.” write account @Tatto26141368.

