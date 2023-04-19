Whether we like it or not, the destinies of Europe and Taiwan are linked

French President Emmanuel Macron is once again in hot water. His comment that Europe “we must not get caught up in crises that are not ours” in reference to Taiwan has caused outrage on both sides of the Atlantic. In the United States, politicians wonder why the United States should continue to subsidize European security while its leaders are undermining American interests in the Indo-Pacific. The only place the interview was well received was in Beijing, with praise from Chinese Communist Party leaders and a spouting op-ed from the Party’s spokesperson. world times.

When it comes to Taiwan, Macron does not speak for Europe. In recent days, the leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Lithuania have all reaffirmed their strong support for Taipei. Even in Germany, which has the biggest trade relationship with China of any EU member state, Chancellor Olaf Scholz is clear that Beijing will face consequences if it tries to change the status quo in Taiwan by strength. It’s a message that Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock reiterated in Beijing on Friday.

Macron’s views are increasingly out of step with European thinking. What happens in Taiwan matters deeply to Europe.

Taiwan has grown into one of the most advanced economies in the world and has evolved into a vibrant pluralist democracy. It has become a beacon of freedom in the region, in stark contrast to an increasingly aggressive and autocratic China. Twenty-four million Taiwanese citizens are clear that they want to decide their own future, without pressure from Beijing. Europe and the entire democratic world must support this ambition.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron visit the garden of Guangdong Governor’s Residence on April 7.

Military escalation in the Taiwan Strait, or Chinese domination of the island, would also pose a serious threat to Europe’s economic interests. More than 60% of the world’s maritime trade passes through the South China Sea. The outbreak of a major conflict there would send shock waves around the world. The economic impact would be greater in magnitude than the war in Ukraine or the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan also produces more than 60% of the world’s semiconductors and around 90% of the most advanced semiconductors. If Beijing controlled this manufacturing, it would give it a major grip on the global economy and put European governments and businesses in a weak position.

In Taiwan, Europe shares the same interests as the United States. As China escalates its military provocations, the democratic world must be clear that any attempt to change the status quo will come at immense cost to Beijing. China relies on exports to global markets to fuel its growth. Thus, stating in advance the economic consequences of an attack can have a powerful deterrent effect.

Macron could have used his visit to reinforce this message, instead he called for greater European autonomy from the United States in foreign policy. The timing of the comments was deeply concerning. As democratic values ​​and the rules-based international order are increasingly under threat, the democratic world must come together, not separate. The war in Ukraine has shown that when we are united, the free world remains a formidable force. In the face of an increasingly aggressive China, we need an equally unified approach.

This does not mean that Europe should not be more autonomous in certain areas. In the field of defence, Europe must assume more responsibility for its own security. Since Russia’s invasion, the United States has provided $47 billion in military aid to Ukraine’s armed forces, compared to just $21 billion for all EU member states combined. Meanwhile, only six of Europe’s NATO allies are meeting the agreed target of spending 2% of GDP on defence. Greater European autonomy would not be a means of loosening the transatlantic alliance, it would strengthen it. If European countries can play a greater role in ensuring security on their own continent, the United States can focus more resources on the Indo-Pacific.

If Europe wants to be a world power, it must recognize that this entails a responsibility. Strategic autonomy cannot mean strategic isolation. Ensuring that our values ​​and interests are protected around the world means working closely with like-minded partners, without pretending that there is a middle way between a democratic United States and an authoritarian China.

Nowhere is this clearer than in Taiwan. What happens there will shape the geopolitics of the next century. If we want it to be based on freedom, we must show strong support for Taipei’s democracy and speak clearly to Beijing. If we don’t, the dictators of the world will gain ground.

As Macron returned to Paris, Chinese warships gathered in the waters surrounding Taiwan. Fighter jets above the mock attack runs over the island. In this overheated environment, there is a real danger of escalation or miscalculation. Sending mixed signals increases these risks. So even if Macron does not speak for Europe, his words still count.

Anders Fogh Rasmussen is the former Secretary General of NATO and Prime Minister of Denmark.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.