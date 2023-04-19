Politics
Whether we like it or not, the destinies of Europe and Taiwan are linked
French President Emmanuel Macron is once again in hot water. His comment that Europe “we must not get caught up in crises that are not ours” in reference to Taiwan has caused outrage on both sides of the Atlantic. In the United States, politicians wonder why the United States should continue to subsidize European security while its leaders are undermining American interests in the Indo-Pacific. The only place the interview was well received was in Beijing, with praise from Chinese Communist Party leaders and a spouting op-ed from the Party’s spokesperson. world times.
When it comes to Taiwan, Macron does not speak for Europe. In recent days, the leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Lithuania have all reaffirmed their strong support for Taipei. Even in Germany, which has the biggest trade relationship with China of any EU member state, Chancellor Olaf Scholz is clear that Beijing will face consequences if it tries to change the status quo in Taiwan by strength. It’s a message that Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock reiterated in Beijing on Friday.
Macron’s views are increasingly out of step with European thinking. What happens in Taiwan matters deeply to Europe.
Taiwan has grown into one of the most advanced economies in the world and has evolved into a vibrant pluralist democracy. It has become a beacon of freedom in the region, in stark contrast to an increasingly aggressive and autocratic China. Twenty-four million Taiwanese citizens are clear that they want to decide their own future, without pressure from Beijing. Europe and the entire democratic world must support this ambition.
Military escalation in the Taiwan Strait, or Chinese domination of the island, would also pose a serious threat to Europe’s economic interests. More than 60% of the world’s maritime trade passes through the South China Sea. The outbreak of a major conflict there would send shock waves around the world. The economic impact would be greater in magnitude than the war in Ukraine or the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan also produces more than 60% of the world’s semiconductors and around 90% of the most advanced semiconductors. If Beijing controlled this manufacturing, it would give it a major grip on the global economy and put European governments and businesses in a weak position.
In Taiwan, Europe shares the same interests as the United States. As China escalates its military provocations, the democratic world must be clear that any attempt to change the status quo will come at immense cost to Beijing. China relies on exports to global markets to fuel its growth. Thus, stating in advance the economic consequences of an attack can have a powerful deterrent effect.
Macron could have used his visit to reinforce this message, instead he called for greater European autonomy from the United States in foreign policy. The timing of the comments was deeply concerning. As democratic values and the rules-based international order are increasingly under threat, the democratic world must come together, not separate. The war in Ukraine has shown that when we are united, the free world remains a formidable force. In the face of an increasingly aggressive China, we need an equally unified approach.
This does not mean that Europe should not be more autonomous in certain areas. In the field of defence, Europe must assume more responsibility for its own security. Since Russia’s invasion, the United States has provided $47 billion in military aid to Ukraine’s armed forces, compared to just $21 billion for all EU member states combined. Meanwhile, only six of Europe’s NATO allies are meeting the agreed target of spending 2% of GDP on defence. Greater European autonomy would not be a means of loosening the transatlantic alliance, it would strengthen it. If European countries can play a greater role in ensuring security on their own continent, the United States can focus more resources on the Indo-Pacific.
If Europe wants to be a world power, it must recognize that this entails a responsibility. Strategic autonomy cannot mean strategic isolation. Ensuring that our values and interests are protected around the world means working closely with like-minded partners, without pretending that there is a middle way between a democratic United States and an authoritarian China.
Nowhere is this clearer than in Taiwan. What happens there will shape the geopolitics of the next century. If we want it to be based on freedom, we must show strong support for Taipei’s democracy and speak clearly to Beijing. If we don’t, the dictators of the world will gain ground.
As Macron returned to Paris, Chinese warships gathered in the waters surrounding Taiwan. Fighter jets above the mock attack runs over the island. In this overheated environment, there is a real danger of escalation or miscalculation. Sending mixed signals increases these risks. So even if Macron does not speak for Europe, his words still count.
Anders Fogh Rasmussen is the former Secretary General of NATO and Prime Minister of Denmark.
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newsweek.com/like-it-not-fates-europe-taiwan-are-linked-opinion-1795409
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Think Emily in Paris crossed with Hogwarts and a Boris Johnson after-party The Irish Times
- Florida Expands ‘Don’t Say Gay’; House Approves Anti-LGBTQ Bills | Nation
- CivStart Seeks Tech Solutions for 5 City Challenges
- Apple Inc – Tim Cook meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Apple aims for growth
- West Hollywood is the first in the country to ban deadly glue traps
- 2023 Wildcat Tennis Camps – British Athletics
- Save your prom dress locally at Seeds of Hope
- Test predicts transition from normal to cognitive impairment
- Actor Shawn Dou marries daughter of late tycoon Stanley Ho in RM28m wedding
- Google Fi rebranded as Google Fi Wireless
- Infectious disease professor explains how blastomycosis affects the human body
- RMB-based trade hasn’t worked out for Moscow – Asia Times