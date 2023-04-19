Ron DeSantis’ ally backs Trump for president in latest Florida defection | Ron DeSantis





In a blow to Ron DeSantis, a prominent ally of the right-wing governor was on Tuesday one of two Florida Republicans in Congress to back Donald Trump for president, the latest in a string of defections.

The news came amid reports that the DeSantiss team pressured US officials in his state not to endorse Trump.

Brian Mast told CNN he plans to endorse the former president and will chair a committee of veterans to support Trump’s re-election bid.

Peter Schorsch, editor of FloridaPolitics.com, said: Brian Mast has been DeSantiss’ ally on environmental and water issues in South Florida. The mast is at hip DeSantiss during press conferences. They are also veterans. Wow.

Schorsch also said Masts’ decision was right there with Byron Donalds choosing Trump over DeSantis.

Donalds featured DeSantis for his election night speech in November, following his landslide victory over Democrat Charlie Crist. Last week, however, Donalds told NBC that he went with Trump because he was a prime-time-ready candidate.

On Tuesday, Mast and John Rutherford were the sixth and seventh Florida Congressional Republicans to endorse Trump. Rutherford announced her decision in a tweet.

As a former sheriff, he said, I understand the importance of a fair and impartial justice system. The systematic targeting of Americans with conservative ideals, especially our 45th President of the United States, dishonors our nation’s heritage.

He was referring to Trump’s indictment in New York this month, on 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to his silent payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump also faces legal action for his election subversion and incitement to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress, his handling of classified documents, his business and tax affairs and an allegation of rape. He denies any wrongdoing.

His sheriff-turned-congressman added: As strong Republicans, we must restore law, order and justice to our country under the leadership of President Trump, America was safer, more secure and more prosperous.

Trump lost conclusively to Joe Biden in 2020, a year of chaos amid the Covid pandemic and protests for racial justice.

For inciting an insurrection in his bid to overturn that defeat, fueled by the lie that Biden won through voter fraud, Trump was impeached for a second time. But he escaped conviction and is now the undisputed leader of the GOP nomination race, leveraging his difficult legal position to boost fundraising and support.

DeSantis has not declared his candidacy, but is expected to do so. He is Trump’s closest challenger, but his numbers have stagnated as he has been criticized for extreme policies including a six-week abortion ban, school book bans and a drawn-out fight with Disney. Last week, a major donor said it was suspending support.

By Tuesday, Trump had won the endorsement of a governor (Henry McMaster of South Carolina), nine senators and 47 members of the House.

DeSantis was in Washington to meet with members of Congress. At least one participant was not sold. Emerging from what he called a positive meeting with the governor, Lance Gooden, a Republican from Texas, posted his endorsement of Trump.

Politico reported that Trump aides made calls ahead of the Florida defections. An anonymous source said: What’s amazing is how easy it was.

NBC first reported calls from DeSantis allies to Florida Republicans. An unnamed source said: There is clearly some angst in the DeSantis camp that so many members of the state congressional delegation are supporting Trump.

Rutherford and Mast were not among the Republicans nominated. The New York Times, however, quoted an official familiar with the effort when he said: Other members of the 20-member Republican delegation from Florida are almost certainly on the roll call.

An NBC-nominated Republican, Laurel Lee, endorsed DeSantis on Tuesday. Another, Greg Steube, said Monday for Trump.

According to Politico, other members are expected to support Trump in the coming days.

