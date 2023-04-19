Tim Cook meets Modi, outlines Apple’s India growth plan





New Delhi, April 19 (EFE).- Apple is committed to expanding in India and increasing its investment in the country, the tech giant’s CEO Tim Cook said on Wednesday during a meeting with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. “Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can have on India’s future, from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment , we are committed to growing and investing across the country,” Cook tweeted after meeting Modi. Cook is on a visit to India during which he opened the company’s first physical store in the country in Mumbai on Tuesday, a definitive step under the multinational’s plans to gain a foothold among a population expected to surpass the China this month according to the United Nations. “An absolute pleasure to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on various topics and highlight the ongoing technological transformations in India,” Modi replied in a tweet. The country’s second Apple Store is set to open in New Delhi on Thursday, marking more than 25 years of the company’s presence in India. Beyond direct sales of its products, Apple’s plans in India include a training center for mobile app developers for its iOS operating system, located in the southern city of Bangalore, and assembly of their smartphones in factories across the country, which generate nearly 900,000 jobs. Apple tripled its iPhone manufacturing over the past fiscal year, according to a report by Bloomberg that cites sources on the know-how. The current trend could see the company manufacturing one in four iPhones in India by 2025, according to a report by financial services firm JP Morgan released late last year. Although the high price of Apple products has kept it out of the five most popular phone companies in the country, the company dominates the “luxury” sector with a 60% market share in 2022, according to the ‘International Data Corporation. EFE Yes

