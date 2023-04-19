Politics
Seduce investors in the future manufacturing center
President Joko Widodo (third from left) and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo (second from left) with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (third from right) accompanied by Minister for Economic Coordination Airlangga Hartarto (right) and the IKN authority chief Bambang Susantono (second from right) in the IKN exhibition space in the Indonesian pavilion at the 2023 Hannover Messe at the Hannover exhibition centre, Hannover, Germany, Monday (17/4/2023). ANTARA FOTO/Muchlis Jr. – Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat
Seduce investors in the future manufacturing center
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said investing in Indonesia means investing in a better future.
Winter winter still felt in Hanover, Germany on Sunday (4/16/2023). Even though it is cold with a temperature of 6 degrees Celsius, the capital of the German state of Lower Saxony seems bright.
The approaching atmosphere of warmth towards spring with the sun shining brightly is certainly a blessing for the world’s largest industrial exhibition, Hannover Messe 2023. The 74-year-old Hannover Messe 2023 event has this time a different appearance compared to previous exhibitions.
This is because the opening of the exhibition this time is special as it was attended by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo together with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Hannover Congress Center. Of course, there are those who ask what is the reason for President Jokowi to attend the largest industrial technology exhibition?
At the exhibition held at the Hannover Fairgrounds, Germany from April 17-21, 2023, Indonesia became official partner country major industrial events. Indonesia was present at the exhibition and occupied an area of up to 3,000 m2.
An area of this size is called the national pavilion, which is specially designed in the shape of a traditional Indonesian ship. The special design of the Pinisi vessel wants to give a glimpse of Indonesia’s readiness and enthusiasm to face future challenges.
The Pinisi ship has a compass called Making Indonesia 4.0, as a navigator for industrial processing in Indonesia. Regarding the design of the Indonesian pavilion, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) invited the participants and visitors of the exhibition to visit the Indonesian pavilion to see Indonesia as a land of opportunities and as a future manufacturing center.
“The Pinisi ship has two main masts and seven sails. The two main masts reflect the foundation of Indonesia’s transformation, namely downstream industry and accelerating the clean energy transition,” said President Jokowi.
Meanwhile, the symbol of the seven screens reflects the priority sector promoted by co-exhibitor, includes food and beverage, textile, automotive, electronics, chemicals, medical devices and pharmaceuticals. Accelerating Indonesia’s industrial transformation will help boost the regional economy and the global economy.
“In the spirit of ‘infinite journey’, let us sail together and accelerate industrial transformation for a better world, because investing in Indonesia is investing in a better future,” President Jokowi said at the opening ceremony. opening, quoted on the Setpres page, Sunday. (16/4/2023).
In addition, President Jokowi said Indonesia is very open to investment and cooperation, including in downstream industry and green economy. “Indonesia is not closing down, in fact we are very open to investment and cooperation in building downstream industries in Indonesia,” President Jokowi said.
In building the industry, President Jokowi sees Indonesia as having huge opportunities, as shown by the projected investment value in Indonesia’s downstream roadmap reaching $545.3 billion.
“Through 2040, there are 21 commodities in the downstream roadmap that are expected to achieve investment value $545.3 million. IThis is a very big opportunity, which is mutually beneficial,” President Jokowi said.
On the same occasion, Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto also explained, no less than 157 co-exhibitors involved in the exhibition occupying an area of about 3,000 square meters, consisting of the private sector, research and development institutions, startgovernment agencies and public enterprises (BUMN).
“Indonesia’s participation in this event aims to present a national agenda for economic transformation by strengthening industrial and technological cooperation, encouraging exports for foreign investment and strengthening bilateral relations. Not only with Germany, but also with a number of European countries,” Airlangga said.
Even though the Hannover Messe 2023 exhibition has just ended on Friday (21/4/2023), the Director General of Resilience, Regional and International Industrial Access of the Ministry of Industry Eko SA Cahyanto assured that 19 new cooperation agreements were signed during the exhibition.
“One of the objectives of Indonesia’s participation as a partner country Hannover Messe 2023, namely the realization of industrial cooperation and foreign investment. There are several cooperation agreements to be signed, namely the G to B agreement (government to business) and B to B agreements (business to business),” Eco said.
Eko said the 19 cooperation agreements consisted of three G to B agreements and 13 B to B agreements. The agreements signed included cooperation in the sectors of semiconductors, solar energy, medical equipment, management waste and chemicals. In addition, cooperation has also been agreed, such as the development of CNC milling, internet of thingsdigital industry, charging systems and electric vehicle batteries, investment and industrial areas, energy sustainability and transition, human resources, and start and innovation.
According to him, the signing of industrial cooperation is expected to bring many changes in improving the industry in various fields and also open up access to a wider industrial market. Eko’s view was also reinforced by Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto’s statement. According to him, the Hannover Messe 2023 will bring very high investment value.
“Through protocol of agreement (MoU) which has been officially agreed, there will be IDR 30 trillion of investments in Indonesia. Of course, we hope that through Hannover Messe there will be more investment,” Airlangga said.
Author: Firman Hidrato
Editor: Ratna Nuraini/Elvira Inda Sari
