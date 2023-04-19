Angry Investors and a Big Hole Are All That’s Left of Donald Trump’s Baja Condo Project





A foundation hole remains from the planned Trump condominium tower. Photo by JW August

Former President Donald Trump has featured in his share of lawsuits, with the most recent taking place this week in a Delaware courtroom where a voting machine company finally settled with Fox News, which it says has spread misinformation about the 2020 election. Although Trump didn’t get the lead role, he was certainly a star player.

Closer to home, a number of potential Southern California condominium buyers, including many San Diegan residents, sued Trump more than a decade ago over a failed condominium project in Baja California.

At the time, Trump tried to play down his role in the property bid, even though his daughter Ivanka tasted and dined with potential investors at the ManchesterGrandHyatt.

The legal dispute revolved around 17 acres of prime Pacific Coast real estate in Punta Bandera, just south of Tijuana. This was to be the location of the Trump Ocean Resort. In a sales promotion for the resort, the former president encouraged people to invest, saying Baja is one of the hottest places.

And his daughter Ivanka spoke about how her dad and his business are always ahead of the curve. It was scheduled to open in 2009. You can still find Trump Ocean Resort promotional videos on YouTube.

Trump’s reputation at the time was that of a successful wheel dealer, as he boasted about sales promotions. When I build, I have investors who follow me, he said.

And more than 250 investors followed, some of whom were filmed at a VIP event where they were touting Trump. Its reputation is synonymous with quality, said one woman and another couple, We thought we couldn’t be wrong.

But something went wrong.

The planned 26-story building overlooking the Pacific Ocean never saw the light of day. Trump reportedly initially claimed he simply cleared his name for the deal, but later agreed to a confidential settlement with some investors.

Apparently his role was more than he let on. In a 2006 article, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Trumphad told one of the reporters in an interview that he was a major investor in the project.

A visit last week to the BajaCalifornia property revealed that nothing had apparently been done to the site. As they walked nearby, two unidentified men appeared and escorted two reporters out of the area. They explained that they worked for the owner, saw us on video and didn’t want us on the property. Neither identified themselves or the owner.

The only other activity we saw was a group of well-groomed dogs roaming the acreage. We later learned that the land is currently controlled by Newport Beach-based PacificaGroup. The company, which had no connection with Trump Ocean Resort, did not respond to our requests for comment.

Trump Ocean Resort investor Sandra Sapol is a small business owner in Encinitas, and she’s still very angry about spending $130,000 on promises she said Trump promotions have done.

She met Ivanka Trumpat at a business presentation in downtown San Diego. She remembers how excited her family was when they thought about what was to come. They frequently visited the site, but suddenly the offices were closed and suddenly the fences were erected. And all of a sudden we weren’t getting any more phone calls from the Trump Baja property.

Since then, she has stopped several times near the property, which is just off the toll road from Rosarito, and laments that unfortunately it was never much more than a hole in the wall, a hole in the ground.

Sapol says she never got a penny back, just when lawyers called her to take her on a class action lawsuit, her husband refused to spend more money on the doomed deal . Multiple media accounts report that over $32 million was raised for the project and spent before any work was done.

Investors who sued only recovered $7.25 million from a co-developer of the project with Trump. There was also a confidential settlement with Trump covering about 100 investors.

A brief attempt was made to put a community of senior retirees on the property, but this never gained traction. So the property now stands empty, the only sound of life being the pounding of the waves and the barking of dogs, running on the beautiful shore.

