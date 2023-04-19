Journalists in Pakistan face an unprecedented crisis





When I was employed at Dawn in the mid-2000s, a co-worker and I would call each other following a violent incident in town to alert us to routes to take to ensure our safety. Later, we would discuss the incident based on where we thought the news was likely to fit on the newspaper page the next day. When I think back to that time, I don’t think we were morbid; maybe the desensitization to death and violence was normal, a way of coping. Back then, I was able to let these thoughts go when I left work.

Today, people working in newsrooms say they can no longer create boundaries between the professional and the personal and that the news has weighed heavily on their well-being. The news has always been chaotic, but when coupled with financial insecurity, Pakistanis and their own media workers face anxiety like never before. And there are very few resources to help.

Many of you may not know how difficult times are for many media houses that have had to lay off staff or are unable to pay salaries on time. Imagine the price to pay for doing your job in a climate of toxicity, polarization and so much misinformation. And if journalists are on social media, they face abuse and are labeled lifafa.

Some journalists with ingenious ideas have learned to earn extra income.

I heard of a young man who posted Vlogs on YouTube criticizing former Prime Minister Imran Khan. He received a small number of views, but when he decided to speak favorably of Khan, his audience engagement skyrocketed. He started earning from his content. When asked why he changed his position, he admitted that he found fame and favor by siding with Khan. That’s why I think celebrity support for Khan isn’t necessarily ideological insofar as they don’t want to risk going against the grain. And the grain favors Khan right now.

This means that there is no profit in the equity.

An independent media that criticizes all power structures is a pillar of an informed democracy. However, we see many media serving as spokespersons for economic or political actors that they have to challenge. The varied business interests of media owners mean that most outlets are for-profit organizations, backed by corporate advertisers.

A cursory glance at the news media landscape tells us that stories masquerading as news are on the rise. You know which channel to watch for your subscribed point of view and where to go to hear the other side. It seems that some TV channels bring more profit to the owners than to their audience.

It’s a blow to journalism. The World Freedom Index reported that last year journalism was blocked or severely hampered in 70 countries and restricted in 62 others, a combined total corresponding to 73% of the countries assessed.

While the internet is rightly described as a tool for liberation, can the same be said of social networks? Studies have shown that the use of social media is linked to an increase in political engagement, particularly in emerging democracies, but also to an increase in polarization, populism, right-wing radicalization online and distrust of institutions, especially the media. I don’t believe social media is incompatible with democracy, but I do think understanding its effects on society requires analysis and then some regulation by independent policy makers.

I sympathize with journalists who have taken to social media either to say the things their employers won’t allow them and earn an income, or to say what they believe will earn them an income. However, some things are compromised in the process. If you’re profit-driven, you’re likely to sensationalize the news for higher ratings. It is this model that must be broken.

I’m here to offer some slivers of hope. I know journalists who come together to start their own news outlets, without fear or favor and focused on creating journalism that can make a difference. They will need your support.

By the way: I signed up on Humraaz, a government-launched mental health app that is user-friendly and accessible to English speakers. It allows users to rate how they are feeling and then connect with psychiatrists in their respective cities. The app had 1,000 downloads at the time of writing, but also a 2.6 out of 5 rating, mostly registration issues. People can also call 1166 and ask for help, although I haven’t used this possibility. (I think the computerized national ID card requirement for registration may deter people from trying it for fear of privacy invasions.) I hope journalists will consider availing themselves of this facility that can offer them some support.

This article first appeared in Dawn.

