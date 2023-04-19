Sino-Gabonese relations taken to the strategic level

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan welcome Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba and his wife before the two leaders hold talks at the Great Hall of the People on April 19, 2023. This is a strategic cooperative partnership. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks on Wednesday with President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People, and the two leaders reached agreement on elevating partnership cooperation between the two countries to a “comprehensive strategic cooperation partnership”.

Chinese analysts said it was a signal that China is confident to continuously strengthen its long-standing, high-level and comprehensive cooperation with African countries, including Gabon, as all major powers in the world expand their influence. on the continent.

Xi warmly welcomed President Bongo to the meeting. Calling President Bongo an “old friend” of the Chinese people, Xi said President Bongo was the first African head of state he hosted after being re-elected as the Chinese president, which fully demonstrates the importance and high level of Sino-Gabonese relations, Xinhua news agency reported.

China and Gabon on Wednesday signed a joint statement, covering broad areas including strategic consensus on opposing hegemony, power politics and behavior of abusing democratic values ​​to interfere in internal affairs of other countries. The joint statement also said the two countries will deepen their cooperation in areas such as infrastructure construction, agriculture, energy, mining, tourism and climate change.

He Wenping, a senior research fellow at the African Studies Section of the Institute of West Asian and African Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Wednesday that “in 2023, Chinese diplomacy advance at full speed. state visit to Russia to receive the leaders of France, the EU, ASEAN countries and Brazil, these diplomatic activities reflect China’s strategies on the European, Asian and Latin American continents. , but also representing the high-level strategic ties between China and Africa.”

Xi said during the meeting with the Gabonese president that “in recent years, under the leadership of President Bongo, Gabon has explored a development path suited to its national conditions and pursued national stability and economic diversification. Significant progress has been made in national development. . Gabon has also promoted the regional integration process and negotiated hot issues in Africa. He successfully organized a One Forest summit and took over the presidency of the Economic Community of Central African States not too long ago.

Xi noted, “Gabon’s influence in the region and beyond has greatly increased. As a sincere friend of Gabon, China wishes the country greater progress in all its endeavors and the realization of its strategic objective towards an emerging Gabon”.

traditional friendship

Gabon has a traditional friendship with China, and it is also one of the most peaceful and stable countries on the continent, and has achieved remarkable economic development, he noted. “Gabon has natural resources like oil and timber, and apart from traditional trade, the country is also interested in exploring cooperation with China in areas like maritime economy and digital economy.”

In recent years, Gabon has also become the non-permanent member state of the UN Security Council, so that Gabon is a country of regional and international influence, which creates the conditions for China and the Gabon are further developing their existing ties, he said.

President Xi pointed out that the 50th anniversary of Sino-Gabonese diplomatic relations will be celebrated next year. “Over the past half century, thanks to the commitment and guidance of generations of leaders on both sides, the Sino-Gabonese friendship has remained stronger than ever. In a world undergoing profound change, China and Gabon have supported each other, promote their common interests and uphold international fairness and justice.”

The strong and steady growth of bilateral ties serves the two countries’ long-term common interests and plays an exemplary role in building a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi said.

China-Africa relations

While the world is still in turmoil with growing uncertainties caused by the geopolitical crisis in Europe and the bloc-to-bloc confrontation launched by the United States and some of its allies, the international community, including many countries in development of Africa, is still facing the problems of food, energy and finance, so that in 2023 the world has entered the post-pandemic recovery stage, China and African countries will seize an opportunity to spur recovery and overcome the challenges of this era, experts said.

Major powers around the world, including the United States, Russia and the EU, are all working to improve relations with Africa, making Africa more and more popular on the international stage, he said. -he declares. “The United States is strengthening its ties with Africa to meet the strategic demand for great power competition; Russia is increasing its activities on the continent as it wants to break the isolation launched by the West to seek more new partners the EU is exploring more sources for energy imports into Africa as it has been forced to decouple from Russia,” he said.

As a result, China-Africa relations face new challenges and new opportunities, experts said. The United States will certainly add more uncertainties to the success of China-Africa relations, because Washington’s policy is not motivated by the kindness of helping Africa achieve its modernization but by the confrontation of China and Russia, said Li Haidong, a professor at the University of Washington’s Institute of International Relations. China Foreign Affairs University.

The shortage of the United States is where China has an advantage, because China-Africa relations are based on long-standing friendship and traditional mutual trust, and China will never use its influence and capacity in Africa to s engage in confrontation with other countries, and that is why China is confident that China-Africa relations can withstand any impact and continue to improve, Li told the Global Times on Wednesday.

African countries are capable of making decisions based on their own interests, in pursuit of their strategic autonomy, and no one can force them to take sides or join the bloc-to-bloc confrontation, and China is also convinced African countries’ cooperation with other major powers will not affect China-Africa friendship, experts said.