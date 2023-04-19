It is wrong that Raab remains in office during the investigation, according to the former conservative president

I It is a mistake for Dominic Raab to continue in office while he is under investigation, a Tory former president has suggested ahead of the imminent publication of a report into allegations of bullying against him .

Sir Jake Berry has denounced the outdated system for dealing with such complaints at Westminster amid reports that the review of the conduct of deputy prime ministers could be published as early as Thursday.

Appearing on ITV Peston on Wednesday night, Sir Jake, who served in the Cabinets of Boris Johnson and Theresa May, said: It seems to me quite wrong that when people are the subject of this type of investigations of this type, they continue in their work.

He added: Whatever the outcome, and we were going to find out tomorrow, I actually think there needs to be a fundamental rethink of how we deal with these kinds of allegations both in government against ministers and against deputies.

It is a massively outdated system that is not what our constituents would expect of us.

Sir Jakes’ comments come amid reports senior Justice Ministry officials could resign if Mr Raab, who is also Justice Secretary, is cleared of the allegations.

A decision not to discipline him would be demoralizing to department staff, the Guardian quoted a source as saying.

A person involved in the process described the review as devastating while a senior government official said Mr Raab was grilled, according to the Financial Times.

Mr Raab has been under investigation for months over eight formal complaints about his behavior as Foreign Secretary, Brexit Secretary and in his first term as Justice Secretary.

The outcome of the long-running investigation is expected shortly, with reports that it may be a few hours before Adam Tolley KC’s exam is released.

The Deputy Prime Minister insisted that he believed heart and soul that he was not a tyrant, but defended his direct approach to his work.

Lead counsel Mr Tolley was said to have been thorough in his handling of the investigation, having interviewed Mr Raab on several occasions and spoken to or collected written evidence from a number of other people.

It emerged earlier on Wednesday that the minister had paid for his own legal team to defend against the allegations.

The statement in the much-delayed Register of Ministerial Interests came despite the taxpayer paying an estimated £222,000 bill for Boris Johnson’s legal costs as part of the party’s probe into whether he lied to MPs .

In the register, Mr Raabs’ entry notes read: The Minister has engaged counsel at his own expense in connection with the investigation by Adam Tolley KC.

Mr. Tolley was appointed in November to lead the investigation into Mr. Raab’s conduct, but it is unclear when Mr. Raab first engaged legal representation.

It remains unclear why he paid for his own lawyers when Mr Johnson, whose outside income since leaving office has made him the highest paid MP in the past 12 months has received support of the government.

Mr. Raabs’ team did not respond to reports on Wednesday except to suggest that it would be inappropriate to comment on the investigation before it was completed.