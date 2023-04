US Defense Secretary says he hopes Turkey decides whether to allow Sweden into NATO ‘as soon as possible’

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday it was important Turkey decided to allow Sweden into NATO “as soon as possible”, saying he “is confident” that this will happen. will perform ahead of the alliance summit in Lithuania in July. His optimism is shared by the Swedish Minister of Defense Pl Jonson, who said he hoped his country would be admitted to the alliance by the summer. He added that Sweden felt more secure with the additional US military exercises and involvement with the nation. We look forward to continuing to advocate for your early admission to NATO, and we are working hard to achieve this before the summit, Austin said on Wednesday. The US Secretary of Defense added that Sweden’s NATO membership would strengthen the alliance and bolster the continent’s security at a crucial time for European security. “It’s important for all of us that they make the decision as soon as possible,” he said. Austin and Jonson were talking to reporters near the docks at Naval Base Musko, where the US official observed Swedish Marines on small combat boats conducting an amphibious landing exercise. It was the first visit by a US defense chief since 2000, when then-Secretary William Cohen visited the country. Sweden’s bid for NATO membership has stalled due to opposition from Turkey and Hungary, while Finland – which applied to join the alliance at the same time as the country neighboring Scandinavia in May last year – officially became NATO’s newest member on April 5, just days after Turkey and Hungary ratified the Helsinki request. A unanimous vote of NATO’s 31 members is required to admit new members, a rule that now prevents Sweden from joining the alliance. Turkey accuses the country of being too lenient towards groups it considers terrorist organizations. The country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said Ankara needed further assurances before giving final approval to Sweden’s bid. The United States agreed on Monday to sell Turkey $259 million worth of software it has long sought to upgrade its fleet of American F-16 fighter jets. But Turkey still wants to buy 40 new F-16s from the United States – a sale opposed by some members of Congress who want to wait until Turkey approves Sweden’s NATO membership. It is unclear whether the sale will be enough of an incentive to induce Ankara to endorse Sweden’s bid to join the alliance.

