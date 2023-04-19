



PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY EMILY SCHERER / GETTY IMAGES

Today, FiveThirtyEight launches our endorsement tracker for the 2024 Republican presidential primary. And although it’s early in the primary season, former President Donald Trump currently has a commanding lead.

As we did for Democrats and Republicans in 2016 and Democrats in 2020, we tracked supporters of Republican politicians in the presidential race, giving more weight, or points, to the endorsements of politicians with higher seen. We encourage you to read our full methodology. As of 5 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Trump had 218 points, while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had 11. Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence had three points each.

Why Track Mentions? After all, the last time Republicans had a presidential primary without an incumbent, the candidates leading the race for approval were no match for who voters preferred. Trump’s victory in 2016 seemed a clear repudiation of the assumption of the party that decides the presidential primaries: the candidate most supported by party elites tends to win the nomination.

But 2016 was just a data point. Historically, endorsements have proven to be quite predictive of who wins presidential nominating contests. Since the start of the modern primary era in 1972, there have been 17 Democratic or Republican primary fights without an incumbent president. The candidate with the most endorsement points the day before the Iowa caucuses won 11. That’s a better record than the polls at the same time of the election: Since 1972, the leader in national polls the day before of Iowa won the nomination. only 10 times out of 17.

Approvals are about as predictive of primaries as polls

Leaders in FiveThirtyEight approval points and national primary polls on the eve of the Iowa caucuses, and eventual nominees, in every Democratic and Republican presidential primary without an incumbent since 1972

Year Party Nominated Chief of Approval Chief of Return 1972 D George McGovern Ed Muskie Ed Muskie 1976 D Jimmy Carter Lloyd Bentsen George Wallace 1980 R Ronald Reagan Ronald Reagan Ronald Reagan 1984 D Walter Mondale Walter Mondale Walter Mondale 1988 D Michael Dukakis Dick Gephardt Gary Hart 1988 R George HW Bush George HW Bush George HW Bush 1992 D Bill Clinton Bill Clinton Bill Clinton 1996 R Bob Dole Bob Dole Bob Dole 2000 D Al Gore Al Gore Al Gore 2000 R George W. Bush George W. Bush George W. Bush 2004 D John Kerry Howard Dean Howard Dean 2008 D Barack Obama Hillary Clinton Hillary Clinton 2008 R John McCain John McCain Rudy Giuliani 2012 R Mitt Romney Mitt Romney Newt Gingrich 2016 D Hillary Clinton Hillary Clinton Hillary Clinton 2016 R Donald Trump Jeb Bush Donald Trump 2020 D Joe Biden Joe Biden Joe Biden

The approval leader is determined using the 2016 FiveThirtyEights approval point scale for 1972-2016 and the 2020 FiveThirtyEights approval point scale for 2020. The poll leader is determined by the average of all national polls taken in the 30 days following the Iowa caucuses. If a sonar polled the land multiple times during this time, only the most recent poll is included in the average.

Sources: The party decides, dispatches, polls

Twelve of those 17 times, the same candidate has led in both the endorsements and the polls. And of those 12, nine times the candidate won. But of the five times the approvals and polls disagreed, the approval leader won twice and the polls leader only won once. The other two times, a third contestant won.

That’s a small sample size, but mentions have an even stronger track record when you filter out years where the mention leader didn’t have as many mentions. For example, when the endorsement leader has earned at least 15% of the total estimated available endorsement points the day before the Iowa caucuses, that candidate has won their party’s nomination nine times out of 10. So -Sen. Hillary Clinton in 2008 is the only exception.

Dominant approval leaders usually win primaries

Leaders in FiveThirtyEight endorsement points and their share of total estimated endorsement points available the day before the Iowa caucuses, and whether they won the nomination, in every Democratic and Republican presidential primary without an incumbent since 1972

Leader of the Party’s Endorsement of the Year Est. Part of availability. Endorsement Points Earned Appointment? 2016 D Hillary Clinton 77% 2000 R George W. Bush 69 2000 D Al Gore 60 1996 R Bob Dole 55 1988 R George HW Bush 31 2008 D Hillary Clinton 27 1984 D Walter Mondale 24 1992 D Bill Clinton 21 2012 R Mitt Romney 19 2008 R John McCain 16 1972 D Ed Muskie 14 1980 R Ronald Reagan 13 2020 D Joe Biden 10 2004 D Howard Dean 9 1988 D Dick Gephardt 7 2016 R Jeb Bush 6 1976 D Lloyd Bentsen 3

The Approval Leader is determined using the FiveThirtyEights 2016 Approval Point Scale for 1972-2016 and its 2020 Approval Point Scale for 2020. ‘Iowa; the number of representatives is that of the election leading up to Congress in which the relevant Iowa caucuses were held; the number of governors reflects election results from odd-numbered years prior to the relevant Iowa caucus. Senators and Representatives who caucus with a party are counted towards that party’s estimated share of available approval points.

Sources: The Party Decide, DAVE LEIPS ATLAS OF AMERICAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS, US Census Bureau, National Governors Association, Reports

The other pre-Iowa endorsement leaders who did not win the nomination were weak favorites. For example, then-Rep. Dick Gephardt earned only 7% of the total estimated endorsement points available in 1988. Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean had only 9% of the estimated available points in 2004. And in 2016, the former Florida Governor Jeb Bush had accrued just 6% of the estimated endorsement points then available. It’s more accurate to say that the party didn’t decide anyone before Iowa during those years, because no elite consensus formed around those candidates.

Of course, the party sometimes decides after Iowa. There is no more vivid illustration of this than the 2020 Democratic primary. On the day of the Nevada caucuses, current President Biden had racked up just 11% of the estimated available approval points. His odds of winning a majority of pledged delegates were just 8%, according to FiveThirtyEights predictions at the time. But over the next two weeks, dozens of influential party members backed him in an apparent effort to halt Sen. Bernie Sanders’ momentum, most memorably when Sen. Amy Klobuchar and the former South Bend mayor, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg ended their own presidential campaigns and endorsed Biden the same day. As of March 6 of that year, Biden had earned 22% of the estimated available approval points and had an 88% chance of winning a majority of pledged delegates.

It is not yet known which path the leaders of the Republican Party will take in 2024 (again, it is still early days!). After all, Trump currently only has 11% of the total approval points available; in other words, an elite consensus has not yet formed. But there is already one key difference from 2016: Trump has some elite support. During his first campaign, it wasn’t until February 24, 2016, after he had already won New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, that a sitting governor or congressman endorsed him.

Given that Trump is also currently leading in national polls, this raises the possibility that 2024 will be the first Republican presidential primary without an incumbent since 2000, where the ballot leader and approval leader before Iowa only ‘A. In 1988, 1996, and 2000, the same candidate, an insider (the incumbent vice president, the Senate majority leader, and the son of a former president, respectively) was leading both in the polls and in approvals. But in 2008, 2012 and 2016, the poll leader was someone more populist (former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Trump, respectively) while the leader of the Approval was someone closer to the party establishment (then Sen. John McCain, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney and Jeb Bush, respectively).

In retrospect, the disagreements of 2008 and 2012 show that GOP voters were already out of breath from the party establishment. Then, in 2016, voters pulled the trigger again and this time the leash broke.

Early numbers from the 2024 Republican primary suggest polls and approvals will again be in agreement, but on a populist candidate. In other words, rather than battling them, it seems party elites meet voters where they are (although it’s also true that today’s GOP elites seem much more Trump than 10 or 20 years ago, and that seems to be the wing of the party that has weighed in for Trump so far). But even if the tail now wags the dog, our approval tracker will bear witness to this historic turning point, whether Republican institutionalists try to take over their party in 2024 or actively consent to Trump’s new GOP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/trump-2024-endorsements-polls/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related