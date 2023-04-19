Apple CEO Tim Cook meets Prime Minister Modi in Delhi

After opening the first official store in Mumbai, Apple CEO Tim Cook met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and pledged to invest more in India.

After the meeting, Cook said in a tweet, Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can have on India’s future, from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we are committed to growing and investing in everything the country.

The Prime Minister responded to the tweet and said: Absolute pleasure to meet you, @tim_cook!

The second Apple store in Delhi is due to open on Thursday, with CEO Tim Cook opening the doors, as has long been the tech giant’s legacy.

After the first store in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla complex, the Select Citywalk mall in Saket will house the country’s second Apple store, which will open to the public at 10 a.m.

Apple products were previously available in India through resellers, but the company says the experience at those stores will be different, with better and wider inventory variety as well as hands-on support from its executives in store, nicknamed ‘Geniuses’.

Customers will also be able to bring in eligible devices and redeem them for fast credit, as well as benefit from Genius Bar service and support.