US ‘police stations’ target Winnie the Pooh memes

Chinese Communist Party law enforcement in their secret US network of police stations are being ordered to harass dissidents, spy on plots to overthrow the regime – and watch for derisive remarks about the president’s likeness Xi Jinping with Winnie the Pooh.

Chinese police stations – including two based in New York – are cooperating with the country’s diplomats to pressure dissidents, including pro-democracy protesters, to return to China where they risk repression and imprisonment .

On Monday, two agents were arrested by the FBI and charged with spying on Chinese nationals in New York, allegedly working from a Chinese ‘overseas gas station’ in Lower Manhattan’s Chinatown that was revealed to exist. for the first time by The Post in October.

In addition to the Chinese police station above a noodle restaurant in Chinatown, The Post revealed on Tuesday that there was another station at an undisclosed address in New York, as well as outposts in Los Angeles. , San Francisco and Houston, and cities in Nebraska. and Minnesota, according to a new report from the nonprofit Safeguard Defenders.

Now, federal prosecutors are painting the most detailed picture of what’s going on inside police stations so far, including details about how Communist Party law enforcement monitors social media. looking for signs of perceived disrespect for China’s president for life.







Chinese President for Life Xi Jinping has banned references to his resemblance to Winnie the Pooh. Now his country’s spies are using secret US “police stations” to track down people posting memes about him. by Reuters







Disney’s version of the classic children’s character is effectively banned in China. Photo by Alay

Including the arrests, a total of 44 alleged Chinese police officers were charged this week, with the Justice Department using the indictments to show how they attempted to strike fear among Chinese Americans and in especially anti-CCP dissidents.

“CCP ‘unapproved’ topics include discussions of the CCP’s overthrow of control over the PRC government and the statutes of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Republic of China commonly referred to as Taiwan remarks on apparent resemblance of CCP General Secretary Xi Jinping with fictional cartoon character Winnie the Pooh,” one of the indictments states, charging ten suspects who allegedly used fake social media accounts to intimidate dissidents.

Xi was notoriously susceptible to being compared to Disney’s version of the classic children’s character, banning Chinese social media from using the character, and also banning Disney’s Christopher Robin movie.







Lu Jianwang was one of two alleged spies arrested on Monday for allegedly harassing Chinese nationals in New York. He appeared in federal court in Brooklyn on Monday. Reuters

However, monitoring Pooh’s credentials is just the tip of the iceberg of Chinese spies’ work, with much of their time spent on Operation Fox Hunt, a ruthless program to sweep up dissidents and harass them. back to China for revenge.

In one of the indictments unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn on Monday, prosecutors describe an “elite task force” called the Special Project 912 Task Force that operates under the auspices of the Department of Public Safety to target dissidents in the United States.

The complaint alleges that members of the 912 group created thousands of fake social media accounts to harass dissidents.

The fake accounts also spread government propaganda to fight dissidents. Members of the 912 group tracked the performance of their recruits and rewarded members who created multiple accounts without being detected by social media companies, according to court documents.

In the case of Company-1, the American telecommunications company, Chinese agents were ordered by their superiors in China to end online video chat meetings in which dissidents were planning events to commemorate the massacre of Tiananmen Square in 1989 in Beijing, according to court documents.







Xinjiang Jin was named in a federal complaint earlier this week for allegedly harassing Chinese dissidents in the United States using a California telecommunications company. He and dozens of other suspects are at large, according to federal authorities FBI

The public limited company, which ABC News identified as Zoom, citing federal sources, did business in China and had to adhere to strict terms of service regarding online discussions of politically sensitive topics, according to court documents.

But those terms have also been applied in the United States, as officers “fabricated evidence of … violations [of the company’s terms of service] to provide pretext justification for ending the meetings,” the court documents state. The accounts would also be suspended and terminated, according to the complaint.

The harassment is linked to the Operation Fox Hunt program, set up in 2014 to forcibly return overseas fugitives accused of corruption to China. The Chinese government set up the initiative after the country faced resistance from foreign governments to repatriate their citizens.

Among the agents named in one of the federal indictments is Xinjiang Jin, the company’s security chief in China between 2016 and 2020. Also known as Julien Jin, he was ordered to censor speeches “disadvantaged by the PRC government and the Chinese Communist Party”. …occurring on the Company-1 communications platform,” the court documents state.







A nonprofit that previously exposed the Chinese ‘police station’ dismantled by the FBI last week says there are others in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Houston, as well as cities in Minnesota and Nebraska and a second location in New York.

In order to implement Operation Fox Hunt overseas, the Chinese government has recruited private investigators in the United States to help track down dissidents and others, according to recent federal indictments in the United States.

In some cases, private investigators offered their contacts at federal agencies wads of cash, but they also made do with gifts of expensive cigars and a nice bottle of tequila, according to a federal indictment against a former Department of Homeland Security official who allegedly cooperated with Chinese officials.

In New York, unregistered Chinese agents allegedly attempted to smear Tiananmen Square pro-democracy hero and Iraq War veteran Yan Xiong.

The pastor, a father of seven, showed up in a Democratic primary for Congress in Brooklyn last year and said Chinese agents blocked supporters from donating to his campaign and tried to discredit him by hiring a prostitute to ruin his political career. They also threatened to beat him so badly that he would have to withdraw from the race, according to an indictment filed by the Justice Department last year.







Yan Xiong, a hero of Tiananmen Square in 1989, lost his candidacy for a Democratic primary in Brooklyn last year after Chinese agents allegedly harassed him and scuttled his campaign. Stephane Yang

The new federal indictments, coupled with reports from Safeguard Defenders, a human rights group that uncovered more than 100 Chinese police stations operating around the world last year, document a network of Chinese nationals used to enforce the CCP’s totalitarian agenda around the world. .

Chinese students who have moved abroad to study are even hired by the country’s Ministry of Public Security to spy on and harass their fellow citizens.

Safeguard Defenders say in their “Patrol and Persuade” report that CCP agents take advantage of bilateral police agreements, such as the one with Interpol, that allow police around the world to cooperate in tracking down fugitives, to track down dissidents for harassment around the world.

According to the nonprofit, China has signed bilateral police agreements with Romania, South Africa, Angola and Italy, among other countries. The Italian government is among a handful of European countries that have yet to publicly announce an investigation into Chinese police stations overseas. According to Safeguard Defenders, there are seven overseas Chinese police stations in Italy.







Demonstrators protested the presence of a Chinese police station in Manhattan’s Chinatown earlier this year William Farrington

“Countries that have agreed to allow them to establish illegal police stations are totally afraid to say ‘no’ to China,” a source who claimed to have been harassed by China in the United States told The Post on Wednesday. .

The Madrid-based Safeguard Defenders report states: “Some countries have explicitly agreed to their establishment, and local law enforcement, as well as Chinese embassies and/or consulates, are cooperating closely with stations in these locations. .

“Safeguard Defenders and other organizations have frequently denounced the continued abuse of international police cooperation mechanisms such as Interpol or the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODOC) to instil a broader sense of fear in the among dissidents and other persecuted communities as well as legitimizing the PRC’s national justice system despite its flagrant violations of internationally recognized norms and standards,” the report said.

Chinese agents working overseas also use “a combination of persuasion, intimidation and harassment” which focuses on warnings that family members will be arrested in China unless the fugitive returns. They also engage in state-sanctioned kidnappings “which also include covert cooperation with host country forces to entice the target to proceed to a third country where they may be extradited or simply handed over to Chinese agents for deportation. without due process,” according to “Involuntary Returns,” a report by Safeguard Defenders.