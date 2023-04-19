Fulton County prosecutor says fake Trump voters are incriminating each other





The Fulton County Prosecutors Office said some fake Donald Trump voters have become involved in potential criminal activity and are seeking to disqualify their attorney, according to a new court filing.

The district attorneys office is asking that attorney Kimberly Bourroughs Debrow be disqualified from representing a group of 10 Republicans who were voters for the former president in Georgia, a state Trump lost to President Joe Biden. The prosecutors’ office also accused the lawyer of failing to present immunity agreements to her clients last year, according to the filing.

The new filing offers the latest indication that immunity offers could still be in the works months after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suggested that charging decisions were imminent.

He notes that investigators interviewed some of the GOP’s bogus voters this month and that there’s some backstage maneuvering ahead of the announcement of who, if anyone, will face charges under the long-running investigation into the efforts of Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 elections in Georgia.

The statement of some of her clients who directly implicate another client in additional crimes shows that Ms. Debrows’ continued involvement in this case is fraught with conflicts of interest that go so far as to disqualify her from this case in its entirety, the district attorneys office wrote on file.

During the April 2023 interviews, some of the voters said that another voter represented by Ms Debrow had committed acts that constitute breaches of Georgia law and that they were not a party to those additional acts, according to the case.

Amid a fight last year to compel the bogus voters to testify, the court appointed two lawyers, including Debrow, to advise their clients of possible immunity deals. The attorneys told the court they spoke to their clients and none of the clients were interested, according to the filing. Now the prosecutor’s office claims those offers were never presented to clients.

Additionally, during those interviews, some of the voters represented by Ms. Debrow told members of the investigative team that no potential offers of immunity had ever been presented to them in 2022, the filing says.

Debrow criticized the latest motion in a statement.

The DA motion is baseless, false and offensive, Debrow said. None of my clients have committed a crime, and they have not necessarily implicated or implicated themselves in any crime.

No one has yet been charged in the Georgia case, although several people, including the 16 fake voters and former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, have been told they are potential targets of the investigation. Williss.

A special grand jury investigating the case concluded its work late last year and recommended that more than a dozen people be indicted, the panel chairman said in interviews.

This story has been updated with additional information.

